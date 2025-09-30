Violinist Kyung Wha Chung Comes to Mechanics Hall in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Music Worcester will present legendary violinist Kyung Wha Chung celebrating her 60th year in music with a recital at Mechanics Hall on Sunday, November 2.

Chung will be joined by pianist Kevin Kenner, whom she has described as her "soulmate in music," on this international tour, which includes only three American stops including Worcester and New York's Carnegie Hall. The program includes Robert Schumann's Violin Sonata No. 1, Edvard Grieg's Violin Sonata No. 3, and César Franck's Sonata in A Major.

“Presenting Kyung Wha Chung to Music Worcester on November 2 will serve as a rare opportunity to hear one of the most extraordinary violinists of the past century live in concert,” stated Adrien Finlay, Executive Director. “This deeply Romantic program will allow audiences to experience the renowned acoustics of Mechanics Hall while being enthralled by an artist known for her virtuosity and true resilience throughout her career.”

Kyung Wha Chung is lauded for her passion, her musicality, and the intense excitement that she brings to her performances, Chung's uniquely expressive interpretations of the violin literature have established her as an artist of the very highest stature. Born in South Korea, Chung first heard the violin at the age of six. She was swiftly recognized as a child prodigy, making her concert debut aged nine with the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra, and at thirteen, enrolled at The Juilliard School, New York.

Throughout her career, Kyung Wha Chung has worked alongside the world's finest conductors, including Claudio Abbado, Daniel Barenboim, Charles Dutoit, Bernard Haitink, Riccardo Muti, Sir André Previn, Sir Simon Rattle, Sir Georg Solti and Klaus Tennstedt.

Kyung Wha Chung has recorded numerous award-winning albums including two Gramophone Awards (the first, for her album of Strauss and Respighi sonatas with Krystian Zimerman; the second, for her recording of Bartók's Second Violin Concerto with Sir Simon Rattle), She has also received many prizes and top honors – including the Medal of Civil Merit from the South Korean government.

Since his victory at the XII International Chopin Competition in Warsaw, pianist Kevin Kenner has received critical acclaim for his performances on the concert stage and for his extensive discography. He currently serves on the faculty at the University of Miami's Frost School of Music. He also is the Artistic Director and Founder of the Frost Chopin Academy, an annual summer academy that connects talented students of Chopin's music in direct contact with some of the world's most respected Chopin specialists.

Music Worcester has been bringing world-renowned musicians and ensembles to Central Massachusetts since its founding in 1858. Today, the organization regularly presents world-renowned orchestras, soloists, and ensembles from the worlds of classical, jazz, folk, world music, and dance to audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

In 2024, Music Worcester launched THE COMPLETE BACH, an 11-year project to present live performances of all J.S. Bach's known works. Music Worcester's education and outreach initiatives include in-school workshops and masterclasses, and the availability of free and reduced-price tickets. In 2026, Dr. Everett McCorvey will serve as the Artist-in-Residence, a bi-annual program that establishes deep community relationships with an individual artist.