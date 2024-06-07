Video: Get A First Look at Lyric Stage Boston's YELLOW FACE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at Yellow Face at Lyric Stage Boston, now through June 23rd, 2024!

Directed by Ted Hewlett, this engrossing and surprisingly humorous look at race and assimilation questions how well-intentioned motives can lead to hypocrisy and misdeeds. In a scramble to make things right, an uncomfortable situation gets even more tangled and fractured leaving many newfound realizations along the way.

The cast includes Featuring Michael Hisamoto, Alexander Holden, Mei MacQuarrie, J.B. Barricklo, Jupiter Lê, and Jenny Lee.

The creative team includes Scenic Design by Szu-Feng Chen, Projections Design by Megan Reilly, Costume Design by Mikayla Reid, Lighting Design by Baron Pugh, and Sound Design by Arshan Gailus.

In an effort to integrate live theater into the lives of all residents of Greater Boston, Lyric Stage offers multiple options including $30 Under 35, advanced Student Tickets, Senior Tickets, and partnerships with MassWIC and EBT Cardholders that allow audiences to visit as often as they like.

Learn more at https://www.lyricstage.com/tickets/lyric-for-all/.

