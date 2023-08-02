Video: First Look at A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage

The show will open Sunday, August 20, 2023 and play through September 10, 2023.
Barrington Stage Company presents William Finn's 1998 musical A New Brain, opening Sunday, August 20, 2023 and playing through September 10, 2023 on BSC's Boyd-Quinson Stage (30 Union Street).
A New Brain will feature Adam Chanler-Berat (Broadway: Next to Normal, Peter and the Starcatcher; HBO Max: "Gossip Girl"; WTF: Animal Crackers) as Gordon, three-time Tony Award nominee Mary Testa (Broadway: Oklahoma!, 42nd Street; Off-Broadway: Bill Finn's In Trousers; BSC: Sleepless Variations; WTF: Most Happy in Concert) as Mimi, Tally Sessions (Broadway: Company, Anastasia, Bill Finn's Falsettos) as The Doctor, Demond Green (Broadway: Sister Act; BSC: Funked Up Fairy Tales, Bill Finn's The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as The Minister, Dorcas Leung (Broadway: Miss Saigon; National Tour: Hamilton; BSC: Into the Woods) as Rhoda, Joshua Lamon (Broadway: The Prom, Groundhog Day; Off-Broadway: Bill Finn's A New Brain at Encores!) as Mr. Bungee, Salome Smith (Broadway: 1776) as Lisa, and Justine Horihata Rappaport (National Tour: Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella) as Nancy. Additional casting will be announced in coming weeks.
A New Brain features music and lyrics by BSC Associate Artist William Finn (BSC: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Royal Family of Broadway), book by Finn and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner James Lapine (Broadway: Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George), and direction by BSC Associate Artist Joe Calarco (BSC: Waiting for Godot, Into the Woods, Ragtime), with music direction by Vadim Feichtner (BSC: The Royal Family of Broadway; Broadway: Falsettos, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) and choreography by Chloe O. Davis (Paradise Square).
