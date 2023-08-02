Video: First Look at A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage

The show will open Sunday, August 20, 2023 and play through September 10, 2023.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

POPULAR

CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced! Photo 1 CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced!
Interview: Zoe Bradford tells the tale of Joan of Arc in BORN TO DO THIS: THE JOAN OF ARC Photo 2 Interview: Zoe Bradford tells the tale of Joan of Arc in BORN TO DO THIS: THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OPERA at The Company Theatre
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 3 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Brett Goldstein Announces Debut Stand-Up Tour THE SECOND BEST NIGHT OF YOUR LIFE Photo 4 Brett Goldstein Announces Debut Stand-Up Tour THE SECOND BEST NIGHT OF YOUR LIFE

Barrington Stage Company presents William Finn's 1998 musical A New Brain, opening Sunday, August 20, 2023 and playing through September 10, 2023 on BSC's Boyd-Quinson Stage (30 Union Street).

A New Brain will feature Adam Chanler-Berat (Broadway: Next to Normal, Peter and the Starcatcher; HBO Max: "Gossip Girl"; WTF: Animal Crackers) as Gordon, three-time Tony Award nominee Mary Testa (Broadway: Oklahoma!, 42nd Street; Off-Broadway: Bill Finn's In Trousers; BSC: Sleepless Variations; WTF: Most Happy in Concert) as Mimi, Tally Sessions (Broadway: Company, Anastasia, Bill Finn's Falsettos) as The Doctor, Demond Green (Broadway: Sister Act; BSC: Funked Up Fairy Tales, Bill Finn's The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as The Minister, Dorcas Leung (Broadway: Miss Saigon; National Tour: Hamilton; BSC: Into the Woods) as Rhoda, Joshua Lamon (Broadway: The Prom, Groundhog Day; Off-Broadway: Bill Finn's A New Brain at Encores!) as Mr. Bungee, Salome Smith (Broadway: 1776) as Lisa, and Justine Horihata Rappaport (National Tour: Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella) as Nancy. Additional casting will be announced in coming weeks.

A New Brain features music and lyrics by BSC Associate Artist William Finn (BSC: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Royal Family of Broadway), book by Finn and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner James Lapine (Broadway: Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George), and direction by BSC Associate Artist Joe Calarco (BSC: Waiting for Godot, Into the Woods, Ragtime), with music direction by Vadim Feichtner (BSC: The Royal Family of Broadway; Broadway: Falsettos, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) and choreography by Chloe O. Davis (Paradise Square).






RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Allison de Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves Bring Their Talents to the Passim Stage Photo
Allison de Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves Bring Their Talents to the Passim Stage

 Singer/Songwriters Allison de Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves bring their powerful sophomore album, “Hurricane Clarice,” to the Passim stage on September 14. Produced by indie folk visionary Phil Cook, the duo’s energetic album features nine pieces, including two epic medleys (carefully selected from their archival deep dives) as well as a few transcendent instrumental originals.

2
South Indian Trio Unfretted Make Their Club Passim Debut Photo
South Indian Trio Unfretted Make Their Club Passim Debut

The trio Unfretted is on their first ever U.S tour and will perform live at Club Passim located in Cambridge, Massachusetts on August 16. Using modern techniques with South Indian string instruments, the group introduces audiences to the complex rhythms and melodies of classical Indian Carnatic music.

3
Jerry Seinfeld Comes to the Boch Center in October Photo
Jerry Seinfeld Comes to the Boch Center in October

The Wang Theatre and JS Touring have announced that America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, will perform two shows on the Boch Center Wang Theatre stage on October 7, 2023. 

4
Review: FENCES at Shakespeare & Company Photo
Review: FENCES at Shakespeare & Company

Audience members quickly engage with the characters before them virtually free of any doubt or distraction. We become deeply engaged and by the time real conflict sets in during act two, we feel both for them, and with them. August Wilson’s FENCES is considered a landmark work of American theatre and he a masterful storyteller.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Video
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Video
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's The Little Mermaid
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (7/28-8/06)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BORN TO DO THIS: The Joan of Arc Rock Opera
The Company Theatre (7/28-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Engelbert Humperdinck: All About Love Tour
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (9/27-9/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville
North Shore Music Theatre (8/15-8/27)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Drag Queen Christmas
Emerson Colonial Theatre (11/18-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aztec Two-Step 2.0 featuring Rex Fowler, Dodie Pettit and Friends
City Winery Boston - Haymarket Lounge (9/13-9/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Boston Tap Party - Faculty and Guest Showcase
Arts at the Amory (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stand Up If You're Here Tonight
Huntington Theatre, Maso Studio (1/20-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brian Regan
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (11/02-11/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Love, Loss and What I Wore
Hub Theatre Company of Boston (7/22-8/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You