VIDEO: Watch Clips From SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL; Plus Dolly Parton Gives a Speech on Opening Night

Dolly Parton'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL recently opened at Emerson Colonial Theater.

Check out clips from the production, as well as Dolly Parton's speech from opening night, in the video below!

The world premiere, fully-staged production features Peter Colburn in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, along with a company that includes Jonathan Acorn, Josh Bryan, Billy Butler, Brian Hull, Julia Getz, Ray O'Hare, Brittney Santoro, Ian Shain, Tader Shipley, Sachie Capitani and Malachi Smith. The orchestra is comprised of musical director, orchestrator and arranger Tim Hayden with Mark Barnett, Luke Easterling, Lindsey Miller, Caitlin Nicol Thomas and Ted Thomas.

The show will run through Sunday, December 29, 2019.

Dolly Parton'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL is based on the novel "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens, adapted for the stage by David H. Bell, Paul T. Couch and Curt Wollan. It features a book by David H. Bell and music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. The production is directed by Curt Wollan with choreography by John Deitrich.

The design team for includes Scott Davis (scenic design), Linda Roethke (costume design), Lee Fiskness (lighting design) and James McCarthy (sound design). Casting by Rebecca Bradshaw, technical supervision by Dean Egnater and Laura Berrios is the production stage manager.





