VIDEO: Barrington Stage Company Shares an Update on This Week's Happenings

Barrington Stage Company has shared an update in a new video posted to its YouTube channel yesterday. In the video, BSC Artistic Producer Branden Huldeen shares all that's going on at BSC this week.

In April, Barrington Stage Company announced its 2021 season that will feature four productions staged indoors at the theatre's Boyd-Quinson Stage (30 Union Street) and three productions which will be staged outdoors under a tent at BSC's Production Center (34 Laurel Street).

Learn more on BroadwayWorld here.

The company also recently announced that a second date has been added for Aaron Tveit Live in Concert on Monday, July 19 at 8 PM. The encore performance has been scheduled to accommodate worldwide audience demand after tickets for BSC's Gala performance of Aaron Tveit Live! on Sunday, July 18 quickly sold out.

Learn more about all of the goings-on at the theatre at BarringtonStageCo.org.

Watch the update video below!