VEHICLE/PASSENGER Jazz & Queer Black Anarchist Poetry Comes To Goethe-Institut Boston In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Goethe-Institut Boston hosts vehicle/passenger, an evening of jazz & queer black anarchist poetry featuring the international trio around bassist Florian Herzog, percussionist/composer Lesley Mok, and saxophonist/poet Mark Alberto. Lesley Mok and Florian Herzog just won the German Jazz Prize 2024 for “Best Debut Album International” for the album “The Living Collection”.

In "Vehicle/Passenger," the trio gathers around the radical poetry of Marc Alberto, which weaves through energetically improvised pieces and delicate soundscapes. The project explores a queer perspective on body, society, and improvisation, as suggested in the eponymous poem:

"vehicle/passenger

neither guide nor navigator

a carrier of time"

The sound of the trio is characterized by patient and empathic interplay among spoken word, drums, sax, double bass, and analog electronics. Intense and unapologetically political, yet always with introspection and collective awareness, Vehicle / Passenger stands at a unique intersection of music and poetry, offering a powerful commentary on contemporary issues.

Performers:

Marc Alberto (NL/AN) - poetry, saxophones and electronics

Lesley Mok (US) - drums and percussion

Florian Herzog (DE) - double bass and electronics

vehicle/passenger @ Goethe-Institut Boston

Friday, June 28th at 8:00pm

Goethe-Institut Boston

170 Beacon Street

Boston, MA 02116

Tickets: $15 general admission

More information at: https://www.goethe.de/ins/us/en/sta/bos/ver.cfm?event_id=25624980

Comments