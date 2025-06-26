VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE Comes to the Provincetown Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Provincetown Theater will present Christopher Durang’s Tony Award-winning comedy, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike for an 8-week run beginning July 14. Durang’s hilarious contemporary play tells the tale of two middle-aged siblings living together in an old farmhouse in Bucks County, Pennsylvania who receive a surprise visit from their glamourous movie star sister, Masha. With her handsome young lover, Spike, in tow, Masha upends their quiet lives with family drama, unexpected romance, and a costume party, all the while putting the story -- as its celebrated author has stated -- “into a Chekhov blender.”

Along with winning the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike is also the recipient of the Drama League Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama Desk Award, and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award.

Directed by the company’s Artistic Director, Obie Award winner David Drake, the cast of Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike includes William Mullin as Vanya, Jennifer Cabral as Sonia, Susan Lambert as Masha, Jeff Brackett as Spike, Lena Moore as Nina, and Hilarie Tamar as Cassandra.

With stage management by Will Oxtoby, the production features scenic design by Jenni Baldwin, lighting design by Stephen Petrilli, and costume design by Thom Markee.

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike will perform Mondays – Thursdays at 7pm from July 14 thru August 28 at the company’s playhouse at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA. While the production is included in all 2025 season subscription packages, single tickets for the show are now on sale.

