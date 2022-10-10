To Present THE SOUND OF MUSIC Starring Broadway's Sara Jean Ford

The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) will present The Sound of Music at THE BLACK BOX in Franklin, MA October 14-23.

Broadway's Sara Jean Ford stars as Maria Rainer. Ford is best known for starring as Christine Daaé on Broadway and in the National Tour of the world- wide sensation The Phantom of the Opera. Also on Broadway she's been seen in CATS (Jellylorum), How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (Smi?tty), A Li?ttle Night Music (Mrs Anderssen, Anne/Petra cover), and Finian's Rainbow (Arlene, Sharon cover).

Off-Broadway she starred in The Fantas?ticks (Luisa, Revival Cast Recording) and appeared in Broadway in Chicago's WICKED (Glinda/Nessa Rose cover). Ford has previously brought her solo show to THE BLACK BOX and has headlined the FPAC Gala and Broadway Weekend. She is on the Broadway Faculty for Voice and Acting at the Franklin School for the Performing Arts.

Ford stars opposite FPAC favorite Nick Paone as Captain von Trapp. The cast also features Tyrick Wiltez Jones (Broadway's Hairspray, Finian's Rainbow) as Max, NYC's Jillian Paige as Elsa, and opera singer Shauna Martin as Mother Abbess.

FPAC's production is directed by Artistic Director Raye Lynn Mercer and features music direction by Hallie Wetzell and choreography by Christopher Rice-Thomson (Broadway's Book of Mormon, Pretty Woman, Hamilton on tour).

The von Trapp family will be played by FPAC Apprentices Tatiana McAlpine (Liesl), Mason Sanford (Friedrich), Finley Doherty (Louisa), Julian DiChiara (Kurt), Aida DiChiara (Brigitta), Colette Lelievre (Marta), and Catherine Cornwell (Gretl) with John Fitzhenry as Rolf Gruber.

The cast also includes Lizzy Stant, Tzintli Cerda, Kellie Stamp, Casey Harkness Andrade, Tim Ayres-Kerr, Mike Baratta, Melissa Baratta, Greg Dutton, Jason Frigon, Kim Frigon, Audrey Miningham, Lindsay Tomas, Michele Webster, Hailey Hulbig, Addie Abstoss, Elena Baker, Katie Bird, Hannah Connors, Helena Cornwell, Amelia Dahlheimer, Ameline Eastman, Baree Frigon, Macie Hoben, Anna Linde, Kate Settle, Angelina Willey, Devin Curley, Devin DeAngelis, Emmett Eastman, Matthew Packard, and Maggie Friedman.

The Sound of Music runs October 14-23 at THE BLACK BOX. The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world's most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "My Favorite Things," "Do Re Mi," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen," and the title number, The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows an ebullient postulant who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision.

The Franklin Performing Arts Company at THE BLACK BOX is a professional Equity theater producing musicals, plays, and more, featuring Broadway stars, professional and regional performers, and emerging artists.



For tickets and more information, visit THEBLACKBOXonline.com or call the box office at 508-528-3370.