Tickets On Sale for New Repertory Theatre's THE GROOVALOTTOS

New Repertory Theatre (New Rep) will present THE GROOVALOTTOS on Saturday, July 9 at 7:00pm and Sunday July 10 at 4:00pm. Both events will take place in the Main Stage Theater at the Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown.

With 8 Grammy nominations between them, THE GROOVALOTTOS Saturday, July 9 show, "Straight Outta Mama's Hamper" recreates the best of a summer Saturday in the life of a 1970s Black American family. THE GROOVALOTTOS take us from morning cartoons to Soul Train afternoons and family cookouts that go till dawn.

On Sunday, July 10, New Rep presents its Sunday Celebration with THE GROOVALOTTOS' "Bronx Jazz", a musical conversation between father and son about hip hop, jazz and oral tradition from the souls of Black folks. This Sunday Celebration also features Abilities Dance Boston, whose vision is to "disrupt antiquated ableist beliefs and disseminate the value of inclusion through dance".

THE GROOVALOTTOS are a multi-Grammy nominated soul-funk jam band and musical production team created by veteran touring and studio session players and singers. They are the progenitive force behind the Thump & Soul sound, a regional, cross-genre music movement of primarily Black and Brown musical artists creating a space for themselves in the New England music scene.

Tickets for the Saturday show are $35, and $25 for Sunday, or $50 for both shows.

New Repertory Theatre (New Rep) has been an award-winning professional theatre company for 38 years, staging productions and events that speak to the vital ideas of our time. New Rep is emerging from the pandemic with a renewed commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity, accessibility, and accountability (IDEAA) infusing every aspect of the company's work as it seeks to build community collaborations and give voice to the diverse interests of those communities.