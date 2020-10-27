This Week's Boston Symphony Orchestra's Online and Radio Broadcast Offerings Announced

This week's special BSO online offerings include Encore BSO Recitals and more.

This week's special BSO online offerings:

Encore BSO Recitals stream features a diverse program of folk-style pieces including some of BSO violinist Bonnie Bewick's own arrangements and compositions, two contemporary works for woodwind quintet, and a world premiere recording of one-minute cello miniatures solicited and performed by BSO cellist Mickey Katz.

Available for viewing at www.bso.org beginning Thursday, October 22 at noon through November 19; the Encore BSO Recitals series is offered as a nine-concert series for a donation of $25 through www.bso.org.

BSO HomeSchool spotlights BSO Youth and Family Concerts Conductor Thomas Wilkins in a short online conducting tutorial recorded last spring. Addressing the subject of leadership, this week's segment is available free of charge at youtube.com/bostonsymphony

CRB radio broadcast and stream featuring Pinchas Zukerman as both the conductor and violin soloist in Tchaikovsky's Mélodie, Andante cantabile, and Serenade for Strings, Elgar's Chanson de la nuit, and Schubert's Symphony No. 5; the broadcast airs on Saturday, October 31 at 8 p.m.

Along with classical music, BSO violinist Bonnie Bewick has delved deeply into fiddle music from around the world, including traditional American, Scotch, and Irish reels, and music of other European traditions. This program of traditional and folk-style pieces includes some of Bewick's own arrangements and compositions, as well as an arrangement by violinist Mark O'Connor and double bassist Edgar Meyer of the American fiddle tune Limerock. BSO cellist Mickey Katz performs a selection of new solo cello miniatures. These six one-minute pieces, which Katz solicited this past spring, are by composers Marti Epstein, BSO Assistant Principal Bass Lawrence Wolfe, Sid Richardson, Nico Muhly, Andrew List, and Richard Pantcheff. The program concludes with two colorful works for woodwind quintet by American composers: Umoja by Valerie Coleman and selections from Aires Tropicales by Paquito D'Rivera.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra's Encore BSO Recitals is an eclectic nine-week online concert series spotlighting 50 musicians of the Boston Symphony Orchestra in small ensembles and giving viewers a rare opportunity to experience the individual artistry of many of the musicians who make up the world-renowned ensemble. With newly recorded musician intros and special live Q&As accompanying select programs, the Encore BSO Recitals series reprises programming initially recorded and aired this past summer for the Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival.

Performances in the Encore BSO Recitals series will be released each Thursday at noon, September 17-November 12. The series as a multiple-stream package, accessible through www.bso.org, is available for a minimum donation of $25; all subscribers to the 2019-20 BSO Symphony Hall season and Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival will be able to enjoy the online content free of charge. Most of the Encore BSO Recitals will be available for viewing for up to 30 days, with the entire season coming to a close on November 19. Click here to view the complete listing for the nine-week Encore BSO Recitals programs and description of the highlights of the Encore BSO Recitals programs. Click here to view a quote from BSO President and CEO Mark Volpe about Encore BSO Recitals.

For this week, BSO Youth and Family Concerts Conductor Thomas Wilkins continues his series of BSO HomeSchool online tutorials with the subject of leadership. The video is currently available here. BSO HomeSchool-an educational resource for anyone who wants to learn more about music-includes an archive of Youth and Family Concerts lesson plans created by the BSO Educators Advisory Council, as well as videos created by BSO musicians that cover a wide variety of topics and include demonstrations, excerpt tutorials, and more. Further details are available at www.bso.org/bsohomeschool. Mr. Wilkins' complete title is BSO Artistic Advisor for Education and Community Engagement and Germeshausen Youth and Family Concerts Conductor.

ALSO AVAILABLE AT BSO HOMESCHOOL: Learn a song with us! Join Tanglewood Festival Chorus conductor James Burton, members of the BSO, and members of the Boston Symphony Children's Choir to learn any or all of the parts, and sing along, to Aline Shader's Bicycles.

For this week's BSO encore concert broadcast and stream on CRB Classical 99.5 and classicalwcrb.org, Pinchas Zukerman is both the conductor and violin soloist in Tchaikovsky's Mélodie and Andante cantabile and Elgar's Chanson de la nuit. He also leads the BSO in another work by Tchaikovsky, the tender Serenade for Strings, and in Schubert's youthful Fifth Symphony. For more information about future CRB encore broadcasts, please go to classicalwcrb.org.

The BSO College Card is designed to encourage students and aspiring young musicians to experience the BSO on a regular basis, with over 145,000 College Cards distributed since the program's inception. In response to the live performance hiatus surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boston Symphony Orchestra is introducing new College Card offerings. For a one-time fee of $20 (instead of the $30 charged during recent seasons) students will be able to access all paid online content at www.bso.org, including Encore BSO Recitals and BSO HomeSchool content. In addition, cardholders are eligible to participate in biweekly Zoom webinars demonstrating career pathways to the BSO and the arts in general, starting on Wednesday, October 7. Other benefits include access to exclusive archival content and other special presentations. For more information, visit www.bso.org/collegecard.

The Encore BSO Recital series and BSO HomeSchool are part of the BSO's continuing series of online offerings created in response to the live performance hiatus imposed by regulations around the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing health crisis. The series of announcements detailing the full slate of cancellations by the Boston Symphony Orchestra, beginning on March 13, can be found here. The BSO will continue to monitor recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, as well as confer with its own team of medical experts on matters related to an eventual reopening. All updates on this subject will be announced through press releases and postings on www.bso.org. Please note: On October 28, the Boston Symphony Orchestra will announce details of its new digital content series to be recorded at Symphony Hall and made available through www.bso.org in November and December.

