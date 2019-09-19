The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra Swings Into The Colonial

Berkshire Theatre Group will present The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra at The Colonial Theatre on Friday, October 11 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $39.

The legendary Glenn Miller was one of the most successful and memorable dance bandleaders in the Swing Era of the 1930s and '40s. A matchless string of hit records, the constant impact of radio broadcasts and the drawing power at theatres, hotels and dance pavilions, built and sustained the momentum of his popularity.

Mr. Miller disbanded his musical organization in 1942 at the height of its popularity to volunteer for the Army. There, he organized and led the famous Glenn Miller Army Air Force Band (AAFB). It went to Europe to entertain servicemen, performing numerous shows, live and on the radio. On December 15, 1944, Major Miller took off in a single engine plane from Europe to precede his band to France, disappearing over the English Channel, never to be seen again.

With the release of the film, The Glenn Miller Story, featuring Jimmy Stewart and June Allyson in 1954, interest and popular demand led the Miller Estate to authorize the formation of the present day Glenn Miller Orchestra. On June 6, 1956, under the direction of AAFB drummer Ray McKinley, the reformed Glenn Miller Orchestra performed its first concert, and has been on the road ever since. Other leaders have followed Mr. McKinley, including: clarinetists Buddy DeFranco and Peanuts Hucko, trombonists Buddy Morrow, Jimmy Henderson, Larry O'Brien and Gary Tole, and tenor saxophonist Dick Gerhart. Since January 2012, vocalist Nick Hilscher leads the band.

Today, the 18-member ensemble continues to play many of the original Miller arrangements from both the civilian band and the AAFB libraries. Additionally, it also plays modern selections arranged and performed in Mr. Miller's iconic style and sound. Just as it was in Mr. Miller's day, the Glenn Miller Orchestra is still the most sought-after big band in the world today.

There will be pre-show entertainment by Ben Kohn Duo in The Garage (located in the lobby of The Colonial Theatre) at 6pm. Refreshments and snacks will be available at The Garage bar.

Tickets to Glenn Miller Orchestra are $39 and to purchase tickets, contact the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield by calling 413-997-4444, or online at www.berkshiretheatregroup.org. Ticket Offices are open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm, Sundays 10am-2pm or on any performance day from 10am until curtain.





