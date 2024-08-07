The Umbrella Season Opens With Immersive NETWORK Adaptation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nearly a half-century after Paddy Chayefsky's chillingly prescient, Oscar-winning black comedy Network became a cinematic classic, Lee Hall's potent and provocative new stage adaptation remains as relevant as ever as we grapple with truth, authenticity, and the search for meaning in a digital age.

Veteran news anchor Howard Beale isn't pulling in the viewers. But when his on-air meltdown sparks a revolution, Howard suddenly becomes the biggest thing on TV - a "mad prophet of the airwaves" determined to speak truth to power, but buffeted by industrial, political and economic forces with ultimately dire consequences.

Hall's adaptation "takes on fresh fury in a sizzling stage production...that feels less satiric but more urgent" (Variety) in today's polarized and media-saturated landscape. Fittingly, this production is helmed by Ashley Kelly Tata, a noted multimedia director whose immersive works have been called "fervently inventive," by the New York Times. Like the award-winning West End and Broadway productions, The Umbrella's production will employ thoroughly integrated multimedia storytelling elements evocative of the film's masterful use of television ads and industrial sets, courtesy of innovative NYC-based designer Afsoon Pajoufar.

"Network remains one of the most remarkable, if not eerily prescient films of all time," says Producing Artistic Director Brian Boruta. "That something written almost 50 years ago could speak so singularly to our present moment is astonishing. It's a thrill to bring this landmark play to The Umbrella's stage."

The cast features some of Boston's biggest names like Barlow Adamson, Amy Barker, Steve Barkhimer, Will McGarrahan, and Bill Mootos as Howard Beale.

Running Sept. 20-Nov. 3 (press opening Friday Sept. 27, 7:30PM), the play will run in rotation with The Umbrella's production of Now. Here. This., a new musical from the team that brought you [title of show], that tackles life's big questions with inimitable humor and humanity.

Select performances will feature additional engagement opportunities for audience members:

Dinner & A Show packages are available for all Thursday night performances

Talk Backs are scheduled following performances on Oct. 13 and Oct. 24

Childcare with art activities for youth ages 5-12 is available through The Umbrella's Kid Care program for parents interested in attending the Oct. 13 matinee

The Umbrella is ADA accessible, a proud partner in the Massachusetts Cultural Council's EBT Card-to-Culture program, and provides free parking and free admission to its visual arts galleries. See https://TheUmbrellaArts.org/Network for more information

