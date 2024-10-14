The Hanover Theatre Announces Casting for A CHRISTMAS CAROL 17th Annual Production

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The classic Charles Dickens' masterpiece, A Christmas Carol, returns to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts' main stage December 15-22. Tickets are on sale now!

John Little* (Cabaret, Roundabout Theatre Company) returns as the iconic Ebenezer Scrooge, described last year as "masterful in his portrayal of the bitter old miser" by Kevin Baldwin of MetrMag. Little can currently be seen in The Weir at Centenary Stage in New Jersey. This December the established actor reunites with several local favorites at The Hanover Theatre including Brad Reinking* as the Ghost of Jacob Marley with flying effects by ZFX Inc. The Ghost of Christmas Past will once again be played by Lillian Rogers, an eleventh grader at Chelmsford High School previously described by reviewer, Tony Annicone in Theatre Mirror as one who "tugs on your heartstrings."

Additional Dickensian ghosts will be portrayed by Chicago-based Jermaine L. Pearson* as Christmas Present and newcomer Gregory Boover* (Shakespeare and Co.) as Christmas Yet to Come. Alka Nayyar* (Bhangin' It, La Jolla Playhouse) reprises her role as Mrs. Cratchit opposite Levin Valayil* ("Descendants: Rise of Red", Disney+) in the role of Bob Cratchit. They will be joined by Shahjehan Khan* ("Succession", HBO) as Timothy, along with Riana Sukhija, Alexis Anu Thakkallapalli, Shriram Shenoy and Samarth Shenoy as the Cratchit children. Associate directors Steve Gagliastro* ("Spirited") and Annie Kerins* (The Crucible, THT Rep) play the Fezziwigs, joined by Daniel Reardon* ("Gilded Age") as Fred, Laura D. DeGiacomo* as Millie, Fred's wife, Deanna Dunmeyer* (I Hate Hamlet, Broadway) as the Charwoman, Aidan Levinson as Young Ebenezer, Channing Rion as Belle, Aidan Leach as Topper, Shelly Fawson as Suzannah, Kate Fitzgerald as Lucy, Marta Rymer* (American Mariachi, Two River Theater) as Laundress, and Takaaki Matsumoto as Dick Wilkins.

Completing the cast are youth performers, Magnolia Dolan, Charlotte Siebels, Jacob Seaman as Newsboy, Rylie Pennington as Fan, and Worcester's own, Chris Bardizbanian as Young Scrooge.

Acting President and CEO of The Hanover Theatre, Troy Siebels directs New England's largest production of A Christmas Carol for a 17th season with lavish costumes, spine-tingling special effects, and one-of-a-kind orchestrations produced on the theatre's beloved theatrical pipe organ, the Mighty Wurlitzer. Siebels announced in July that this year's production of A Christmas Carol will feature a new opening number composed by Worcester's own, Steve Gagliastro, who has a long history with the production both on and off stage. Gagliastro has been promoted to the role of music director following his many contributions as associate music director over the past decade. He was also instrumental in the music direction of the theatre's debut album last winter, Holidays at The Hanover Theatre Volume 1.

Additional creative team members include Choreographer Ilyse Robbins^, organist Sean Redrow, Associate Director Annie Kerins*, South Asian Cultural Consultant Alka Nayyar*, Costume Designer Gail Astrid Buckley, Set Designer Jim Kronzer, Lighting Designer Charlie Morrison, Sound Designer Nick Joyce and flying by ZFX inc. The stage management team includes Jane Siebels*, Melissa Daroff*, and Abby Ray*. They will be joined by Child Supervisor Lyndsey Hawkes and Production Assistant Alyssa Morales, both who performed in The Hanover Theatre Repertory's recent production of The Crucible.

Be sure to get seated early to enjoy the pre-show concert featuring the largest and most versatile theatre pipe organ in New England, led by accomplished organist Sean Redrow.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association

^ Stage Directors and Choreographers Society

Tickets for this holiday classic are on sale now for $39, $59 and $69 depending on seat location. Discounts are available for Broadway subscribers. For more information, please visit TheHanoverTheatre.org or contact the box office at 877.571.7469.

Sensory Friendly Performance, Wednesday, December 18th at 4 PM.

A sensory friendly performance is a specially adapted show, modified for adults and children who might benefit from a more relaxed environment. Tickets start at $21.50 and are half-price for this special performance made possible by the sponsorship of UMass Memorial Health Care.

Audio Description and ASL services available at Sunday, December 22 performances.

If you are using ASL services, please call the ticketing office at 877.571.7469 when you are ready to purchase tickets, to be placed in seats in front of the ASL interpreter.

Groups of 10 or more, book your group early and save money! To learn more about group rates call 508.471.1689 or email groupsales@thehanovertheatre.org.

Student Matinees: For information on student matinees, contact Kim Pheymannicie, Student Matinee Coordinator, at kpheymannicie@thehanovertheatre.org or 508.471.1765.

