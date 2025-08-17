The GroovaLottos Will Bring Funk & Soul To Boston Jazz Fest And Outer-Cape Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Boston's waterfront will be alive with soul, funk, and jazz when The GroovaLottos take the stage at Boston Jazz Fest on Saturday, August 30, 2025 at Maritime Park in the Seaport. The music kicks off at noon, marking the eleventh year the multi-Grammy-nominated band has been featured at the city's premier jazz celebration.

The following day, Sunday, August 31, 2025, The GroovaLottos head to Wellfleet to perform at the Outer-Cape Festival, where they return for their second consecutive year of bringing high-energy grooves to the Cape.

Known for their electrifying blend of soul, funk, blues, and jazz, The GroovaLottos have had a packed summer festival and concert season. Fans can also look forward to new music on the horizon-the band has started work on their latest studio album, following their acclaimed 2022 EP Mama's Hamper E.P. and their multi-Grammy-nominated debut album, Ask Yo' Mama (2017).

With their powerhouse sound and reputation as one of the most dynamic live acts on the circuit, The GroovaLottos continue to be a can't-miss highlight of summer festival season.