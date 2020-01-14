The Charlie Daniels Band and The Marshall Tucker Band Bring 'Fire On The Mountain' Tour To Indian Ranch

Southern rock icons The Charlie Daniels Band (CDB) and The Marshall Tucker Band (MTB) announced today that the "Fire on the Mountain" tour will be stopping at Indian Ranch on August 30, 2020, bringing together two of the genre's most beloved musical legends. Fellow southern rock group The Scooter Brown Band will join Daniels and the MTB for this concert.

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, January 17 at 10:00 AM and an Insiders Club Presale will take place Thursday, January 16 at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com.

"The idea of us touring again with the CDB leads to all kinds of possibilities," says MTB lead singer Doug Gray. "It's not just about the music, but also the friendships and the reunion with the fans who've been with us for many years. We'll be playing all of our hit songs as well as material from an upcoming re-released vinyl album."

The tour title is a nod to The Marshall Tucker Band's 1978 hit song, "Fire on the Mountain," as well as The Charlie Daniels Band's 1974 platinum-selling album of the same name.

"We have played more shows with the MTB through the years than any other band and have worked together for over forty years," adds Daniels. "We have so much history and so many memories and the music is so compatible that when we get together, the audience, CDB and MTB have a big ole southern-style good time."

From his Dove Award-winning gospel albums to his genre-defining southern rock anthems and his CMA Award-winning country hits, few artists have left a more indelible mark on America's musical landscape than Charlie Daniels. An outspoken patriot, beloved mentor, and still a road warrior at age 83, Daniels has parlayed his passion for music into a multi-platinum career and a platform to support the military, underprivileged children, and others in need. The Charlie Daniels Band has long populated radio with memorable hits and his signature song, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia." Over the course of his career, Daniels has received numerous accolades, including his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame and becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Daniels helps to shine the spotlight on the many causes that are close to his heart. He's a staunch supporter of the military and lends his time and talent to numerous charitable organizations, including The Journey Home Project, that he founded in 2014 with his manager, David Corlew, to help veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

Nearly 50 years ago, The Marshall Tucker Band was founded in Spartanburg, SC. Thanks to hits like "Can't You See," "Heard It In A Love Song," "Fire On The Mountain," and "24 Hours At A Time," the 5x Gold, 3x Platinum-selling Southern Rock group has sold millions of albums worldwide. MTB songs have been featured in major motion picture films and television shows including Breaking Bad, Blow, The Box, Swing Vote, Half Nelson, My Name Is Earl, Cold Case Files and Good Guys. CMT (Country Music Television) named the MTB's "Can't You See" the #4 Greatest Southern Rock Song. The MTB's debut album, The Marshall Tucker Band, reigns as Gibson Guitar's #5 Greatest Southern Rock Album. UltimateClassicRock.com crowned the MTB's "Can't You See" as the #1 Southern Rock Song and in 2013, GRAMMY Magazine named the group's logo as one of the most distinctive and iconic brands in music.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch recently opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Already on sale are Chris Janson on July 11th, Get the Led Out on July 25th and Grand Funk Railroad on August 9th. More shows will be announced soon.

In addition, Insiders Club memberships and GA Season Passes for the 2020 Summer Concert Series are on sale now. The Indian Ranch Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. GA Season Passes include a general admission ticket to every show in the Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and are available at www.indianranch.com.

Tickets for the Fire on the Mountain Tour at Indian Ranch on Sunday, August 30, 2020 go on-sale Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM. The Indian Ranch Insider Club Presale takes place Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Gates for Indian Ranch concerts open at 11:30 AM showtime is 1:00 PM unless otherwise noted. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com , by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. The Indian Ranch Box Office is currently open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:00AM - 3:00PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.





