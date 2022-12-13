The Cape Symphony Celebrates The New Year in Style With New Year's Day Party

The New Year begins with Cape Symphony's festive tradition on January 1, 2023 at the Barnstable Performing Arts Center, with the orchestra and guest vocalists taking on a wide range of favorite songs from multiple genres.

New Year's Day Party is inspired by Vienna's celebrations and always includes a Strauss waltz and polka, but the rest of this unusual program will demonstrate the talents of award-winning vocalist Kristen Watson, returning to the BPAC stage after her debut in "Mayflower and Beyond," joined by tenor Matthew Anderson, making his Cape Symphony debut. Both are known for their versatile performances with the Boston Pops and other area ensembles as well as with orchestras and opera companies nationwide.

Broadway fans will enjoy Kristen's performance of "My Favorite Things" from The Sound of Music by Rodgers & Hammerstein. Matthew Anderson will take the stage to perform the romantic number "On the Street Where You Live" from My Fair Lady by Lerner & Loewe. The two will duet on the comic "Anything You Can Do I Can Do Better" from Annie Get Your Gun by Irving Berlin.

The program also features pop favorites "Fire and Rain" by James Taylor and "Gravity" by Sara Bareilles, as well as "I'm Beginning to See the Light," a Duke Ellington song popularized again by Michael Bublé and performed for the Cape audience by Matt. Kristen will sing "Alleluia" from Mozart's "Exsultate, jubilate." Robert Hoveland, Cape Symphony Principal Trombone, will step into the spotlight for "Thoughts of Love," a concert waltz.

"This year's New Year's Day Party is truly a celebration of the voice," said Pak. "Physically and technically, it's extremely difficult for a singer to change styles because of the different breathing technique, vibrato usage, color and tone, phrasing, rhythm, and diction. Kristen, Matt, and our virtuoso musicians will perform technically difficult arias, gorgeous pop songs, and Broadway favorites - a range of work that will amaze the audience!"

Please note that students ages six to 22 years are eligible for 50% off individual ticket prices to all Cape Symphony concerts.

The Cape Symphony is proud to present "New Year's Day Party" on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at the Barnstable Performing Arts Center, 744 West Main Street, Hyannis. To purchase tickets, visit capesymphony.org, call the Box Office at 508-362-1111, email tickets@capesymphony.org, or visit the Box Office in the new location at 2235 Iyannough Road in West Barnstable, MA. The Cape Symphony Box Office is open Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.