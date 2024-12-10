THE RESET Comes to the Huntington

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Huntington will present The RESET, a Huntington Selects addition to the 2024-2025 season. The RESET is an immersive take on a “sound bath” and is created and performed by renowned singer and sound healing artist Davin Youngs. The community is invited to bring their yoga mat and join us on stage, in the orchestra, or in the seats of the Huntington Theatre (264 Huntington Ave) at either 12pm or 4pm on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

In this Huntington Selects addition to the 2024-2025 season at The Huntington, you’ve never experienced sound and music quite like this before. At the captivating crossroads of wellness and music lies The RESET—an invitation to journey beyond the traditional concert experience into a space of profound transformation and healing. Created and performed by renowned singer and sound healing artist, Davin Youngs, this immersive take on a “sound bath” will elevate your mind, body and spirit. Davin masterfully weaves a tapestry of sound using improvisational singing, looping devices, crystal-singing bowls, tuning forks, and other overtone-emitting instruments. Layer upon improvised layer will guide you through a sonic landscape into the far reaches of your mind. What sets The RESET apart is the integration of electronic beats, seamlessly intertwined with the emergence of music that mirrors the unique beauty of your inner world. This experience will leave you with a refreshed perspective and feeling of profound renewal.

“Davin is a creative force and the music he shares is unique and powerful,” says Huntington Executive Director Chris Mannelli. “We are thrilled to have him here at The Huntington and look forward to sharing The RESET experience with Boston audiences.”

The New York Times bestselling author of Eat, Pray, Love Elizabeth Gilbert describes Davin Youngs as a “beautiful magician of the soul,” and Coca-Cola SVP of Customer Excellence Katherine Twells said, “Davin does this in such a beautiful way… you understand the power of community.”

The RESET is a Huntington Selects experience. Selects is an informal series of curated events or productions that offers something completely different to Boston audiences. The Huntington partners with an event or production to power its success with Boston audiences – and Boston audiences have the opportunity to experience something unique and unlike anything they’ve seen before. This series is separate from The Huntington’s subscription season, but Huntington FlexPass subscribers are able to redeem their tickets for these performances and events.

For those looking to start their new year with wellness, mindfulness, music, and an adventure – The RESET is a rejuvenating way to kick off 2025 while experiencing The Huntington’s 100-year-old theater on Huntington Ave like never before.

