THE MOONWALKERS: A JOURNEY WITH TOM HANKS Opens in Boston

Lightroom and Paquin Entertainment Group announced a new in-person immersive cinematic experience, opening June 27 in Boston, Massachusetts, at The Saunders Castle at Park Plaza. Boston will serve as the first stop of the North American tour. The Moonwalkers: A Journey With Tom Hanks will transform the venue into a spectacular voyage to the Moon, combining powerful storytelling, rare NASA archival footage, and cutting-edge spatial audio to bring the gripping stories of the Apollo missions to life.

Hanks narrates this epic, immersive cinematic experience which offers a one-of-a-kind perspective on humankind’s past and future voyages to the moon. Hanks is also the executive producer with co-writer Christopher Riley, a double BAFTA-nominated writer-director.

Stemming from his fascination with the Apollo missions, Hanks always dreamed of voyaging with astronauts, driving his lifelong passion for space. “As a kid, I was deeply affected by the Apollo missions and the dedication and commitment of the human beings who made each journey,” says Hanks. “Through the extraordinary and unique production capabilities of Lightroom, the audience can see these incredible moments in a new and enthralling perspective.”

Paquin Entertainment Group, the producers behind the blockbuster immersive hits Beyond Van Gogh, Beyond Monet and King Tut (with over seven million tickets sold globally), brings their expertise in creating transformative, technology-driven experiences.

“We are proud to partner with Lightroom, who work with some of the greatest artistic talents across art, music, film, fashion, science, and more,” says Justin Paquin, president of exhibitions and theatrical at Paquin Entertainment Group. “We are excited to have the support of the legendary Tom Hanks, whose passion for space exploration and compelling storytelling bring this experience to life.”

On the heels of its record-breaking opening in London, where more than 250,000 people attended, the audience response to The Moonwalkers: A Journey With Tom Hanks has been out of this world. “Our mission is to push the boundaries of storytelling—partnering with the world’s most visionary creatives to craft groundbreaking experiences for everyone,” says Lightroom's CEO and Producer of The Moonwalkers, Richard Slaney.

With nations around the globe racing to explore the moon and beyond once again, there’s never been a better time to tell the story of one of humanities greatest adventures. This awe-inspiring experience catapults the stories of the Apollo missions back into the spotlight with a visual spectacle. Audiences will witness the Moon as never before through newly filmed interviews between Hanks and astronauts of the current Artemis program and rare, restored NASA footage and breath-taking images with stunning clarity from The Sunday Times bestseller, “Apollo Remastered” by NASA digital restoration expert Andy Saunders.

Co-directors Nick Corrigan and Lysander Ashton of 59 Studio bring it all to life. 59 Studio is the team behind Lightroom’s “David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away)” and “Apollo 50: Go for the Moon.”

