TALKING & WAITING TO TALK: THE ULTIMATE WBCN ROUNDTABLE SET Comes to City Winery

City Winery Boston will host Talking & Waiting to Talk: The Ultimate WBCN Roundtable at 11am on Sunday, October 20th. This special event is a benefit for the Paul “Tank” Sferruzza Scholarship Fund, named for WBCN's late sports director. Tickets and information can be found at citywinery.com/boston.

There was a time in Boston when you could walk down the street and hear WBCN coming from every window and car radio. The sound of a city, WBCN was known as much for its music as its DJs. From Charles Laquidara's “Big Mattress” to Oedipus' “Nocturnal Emissions,” the station was the heartbeat of the city. In its early days, the station sparked its own “American Revolution,” of counterculture uprising and social consciousness mixed with powerful and eclectic music. Later on, it became an auditory behemoth shattering the daily drudgery with high decibel rock and roll.

“Thanks to Bill Liechtenstein's outstanding documentary, ‘The American Revolution', the country learned about WBCN's early days,” notes Scott Feldman, City Winery's marketing manager. “But I'm excited to re-discover what happened next – when music and radio exploded and WBCN became a giant – The Rock of Boston. Those DJs - Charles, Oedipus, Ken Shelton, Mark Parenteau, Tami Heide, and others, were a part of my, and everybody's daily life.”

Those expected to be on stage at City Winery for Talking & Waiting include Laquidara, Oedipus, Carter Alan, and ChaChi Loprete, among others.

Paul Sferruzza was WBCN's sports director for nearly two decades. Beloved by sports fans across Boston, he wanted to provide in death something he never had while alive: the opportunity to go to college and study broadcasting. In partnership with Emerson College, the Paul “Tank” Sferruzza Scholarship is awarded annually to a Boston area student interested in studying an aspect of sports broadcasting and journalism. The scholarship has awarded over $30,000 in the last few years.

City Winery was founded in New York City in 2008 by Michael Dorf to deliver a unique combined culinary and cultural experience to urban wine enthusiasts. Each City Winery offers intimate concerts, food and wine seminars, private event spaces, upscale dining, and a fully functioning winery. Today, City Winery has physical locations in New York City, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, and Hudson Valley.

TALKING & WAITING TO TALK: THE ULTIMATE WBCN ROUNDTABLE, Sunday October 20th at 11 AM - City Winery Boston, 80 Beverly St - Boston, Ma - 02114. Ticket and information can be found at www.citywinery.com/boston

