Sullivan Rep to Close Second Season with Cole Porter’s CAN-CAN

Sullivan Rep will present Cole Porter’s Can-Can as the final production of its second season, running September 26–October 11, 2025, at The Mother Brook Arts & Community Center in Dedham, MA. With a book by Abe Burrows, the musical transports audiences to 1890s Paris, where local dance club owner Pistache and her dancers clash with a newly appointed judge over their right to perform the scandalous can-can.

Featuring Cole Porter classics including “I Love Paris,” “C’est Magnifique,” and the title song “Can-Can,” the production promises a vibrant mix of romance, comedy, and dazzling choreography.

Artistic Director Dan Sullivan will direct and choreograph, with musical direction by Hollis W. Sullivan and stage management by Colleen Locke. The creative team also includes Kate Dugas (intimacy direction), Bridget Sullivan (hair & makeup design), Dan Sullivan (costume design), John Sullivan (technical direction), Erik Fox (lighting design), Camille Cuzzupoli (dramaturgy), and Rick Grenier (properties design).

The cast is led by Carly Evans* as Pistache and Anthony Rinaldi as Aristide, joined by Bridget Sullivan (Claudine), A.J. Lyman (Boris), Kevin Hanley* (Hilaire), Andy Ross (Theophile), Ryan Pereira (Hercule), Dom Pappagallo (Etienne/u.s. Boris), Grace Etzkorn (Marie/u.s. Claudine), Caroline Granahan (Gabrielle), Melissa Paz (Celestine), Bill Campbell (Paul), and an ensemble featuring Hannah Shihdanian (u.s. Pistache), Sean Donnelly (u.s. Hilaire), Britt Ambruson, Jessica Ober (dance captain), Alicia Love, Robert Orzalli (u.s. Aristide), Samir Bouchaiba, Holly Inman, Denali Kikuchi, Caroline Hubbard, Mackenzie LeTorre, Laura Sweder, and Will Fafard Jr. (* denotes 2025 Company Member).

Sullivan Rep’s mission is to provide Greater Boston with professional theatre created primarily by local artists who reflect the community’s diversity. Its programming blends well-known classics with underrepresented and inspiring works.

Performance & Ticket Information

Dates: September 26–October 11, 2025

Venue: The Mother Brook Arts & Community Center, 123 High St., Dedham, MA

Tickets: Available at www.sullivanrep.com