Stephen King's MISERY And More Set for Merrimack Repertory Theatre 47th Season

Merrimack Repertory Theatre will unveil its exciting 2025-26 season, bringing a dynamic mix of drama, music, comedy and compelling cultural narratives to the stage. This season will include stories that resonate deeply across diverse experiences.

The season kicks off with Misery, Stephen King's psychological thriller adapted by William Goldman, running from October 15 to November 2, 2025. Following a wintry car accident, notable author Paul Sheldon is saved and becomes the captive of Annie Wilkes, his “number one fan”. What begins as a rescue turns into a nightmare as Annie’s obsession takes hold. With intense suspense that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats, this production is perfect for the Halloween season in New England! Karen MacDonald will return to the MRT stage in the iconic role of Annie Wilkes, delivering a performance sure to leave a lasting impression.

From November 26 to December 14, 2025, the stage will come alive with Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash, a musical celebration of the legendary Man in Black. Featuring timeless hits like “I Walk the Line” and “A Boy Named Sue” along with many more, this dynamic production takes audiences on a journey through the life, struggles, and triumphs of one of America’s most iconic artists, all told through his genre-spanning songs of rock and roll, country, and gospel music.

January 21-Febuary 8, 2026 ushers in Kevin Kling: Unraveled, where the revered storyteller brings his unique blend of humor and poignancy to the stage. Originally commissioned by MRT, this performance invites audiences to explore the unexpected twists and turns of life through Kling’s distinct voice and wit. As a nationally acclaimed storyteller and NPR regular, Kling is constantly looking for patterns, connections and the surprising intersections that connect us to each other and to the world, offering a deeply personal and captivating experience. With original music by Rob Witmer, this production is directed by acclaimed playwright and director Steven Dietz. Produced in partnership with Contemporary American Theater Festival.

In Kween (February 25 - March 15, 2026), MRT will present a world premiere of this bold new play, written by Vichet Chum and commissioned by MRT. Set in Lowell, this joyful journey follows Soma, a queer Cambodian American teenager, finding her voice and stepping into her legacy. This play explores the complexities of identity, belonging, and the queer Cambodian American experience, Kween, sparks conversations that will resonate with audiences of all backgrounds. Director Pirronne Yousefzadeh leads this production.

The season concludes with the enchanting production of A Khmer Swan Lake (April 8 - 26, 2026), created by the Angkor Dance Troupe (ADT) in Lowell. This production blends Western ballet with Cambodia’s Robam Kenore tradition dance style, bringing the timeless themes of love, betrayal, and sacrifice to life through Cambodian dancers and musicians. A partnership between ADT and MRT, this unique performance bridges cultures and celebrates Lowell’s vibrant performing arts community.

Courtney Sale, Executive Artistic Director of MRT, reflects: “From the tension-filled thrills of Misery to the beauty and cultural richness of A Khmer Swan Lake, our 47th season is a celebration of the diverse stories that challenge, inspire, and entertain. We are proud to create a space where all voices are heard, and where every audience member is moved by the power of live theatre.”

Full season subscriptions (5 plays) for the 2025-26 season are now on sale, starting at just $119. Purchase easily online at https://mrt.org/2025-26-season or by calling the Box Office at 978-654-4678. Custom subscriptions, a 3- or 4-play package, can be tailored to specific preferences by calling the Box Office. Student discounts are also available to make the season more accessible.

