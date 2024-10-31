Spotlight: DINNER FOR ONE at Greater Boston Stage Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



DINNER FOR ONE will play November 1 - 17 at Greater Boston Stage Company. A Hilarious Feast of Mishaps & Merriment!

Experience a New Year’s Eve party like no other in DINNER FOR ONE, where Miss Sophie’s devoted butler, James, hilariously impersonates four of her long-lost lovers. As the night unfolds, unexpected mishaps and a bit too much wine lead to uproarious and unpredictable outcomes. Inspired by the iconic comedy sketch that has delighted Europe for over six decades, this charming performance is packed with physical comedy, music, and heartwarming nostalgia.

By Christina Baldwin, Sun Mee Chomet & Jim Lichtscheidl Directed by Weylin Symes Featuring Paul Melendy & Debra WiseNew England Premiere

