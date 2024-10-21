Spire Center Announces Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light, Mike Dawes, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Spire Center for Performing Arts has announced three new shows. Boston-based folk band Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light will play on January 30 and English fingerstyle guitarist Mike Dawes will perform on February 7. Singer Krisanthi Pappas and her band will perform Love Songs of Burt Bacharach and the Beatles on February 14 at the Spire. Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, October 26, at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org.

Fresh off a first place win at the 2023 Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival band competition, Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light have been captivating audiences throughout the northeast. Sumner is no stranger to the stage. She spent her early career on the bluegrass circuit, singing and writing with the genre-bending Boston group Twisted Pine. Since setting out on her own, Sumner's songs have been critically acclaimed, winning the Lennon Award in the folk category of the 2021 John Lennon Songwriting Contest for her song "Radium Girls (Curie Eleison);" earning her a spot in the Kerrville New Folk Competition; and being chosen four consecutive years by WBUR/NPR as one of the top Massachusetts entries in the Tiny Desk Competition.

Mike Dawes is known for composing, arranging, and performing multiple parts simultaneously on a single guitar. He is regarded as one of the world's most creative modern fingerstyle guitarists, with a repertoire spanning original viral videos and popular arrangements, alongside mainstream chart success performing with Justin Hayward of The Moody Blues. His debut release, a solo guitar arrangement of Gotye's ‘Somebody That I Used to Know,' quickly became a viral hit with tens of millions of views on YouTube. His reputation has invited him opportunities to collaborate with Grammy Award-winning artists such as Tommy Emmanuel, with whom he recorded the duet record ‘Accomplice Vol. 3,' and the GRAMMY-nominated metal band Periphery, with whom Mike joined on their 2024 double single release.

Krisanthi Pappas on lead vocal and piano, will be joined by Steve Forrest (guitar and vocal), Steve Skop (electric bass), and John DiSanto (drums) for this Valentine's Day show featuring love songs from Burt Bacharach and the Beatles. Krisanthi has performed the Xfinity Center pre-shows for Sheryl Crow, Queen with Adam Lambert, Hall & Oates, The Doobies, Chicago and several others. Her music has had over 5 million spins on Pandora Radio as well as Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, Google Play, Amazon and more. Also included in the show will be interesting stories of how the songs were written.

Upcoming shows at the Spire Center include Cara Brindisi on October 24, Pam Tillis on October 25, Dar Williams on October 26, Emily Dickinson and the Wilde Irish Women on October 27, Uncle John's Banjo Halloween Spectacular on October 31, Jethro Tull's Martin Barre A Brief History Of Tull Tour on November 1, Magical Mystery Doors on November 2, The Shady Roosters on November 3, Christie Lenée on November 8 and more.

Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, October 26, at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

