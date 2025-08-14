Speakeasy Stage Company To Open 35th Season With Pulitzer Prize-Winning PRIMARY TRUST

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SpeakEasy Stage Company will launch its 35th season with Primary Trust, Eboni Booth’s 2024 Pulitzer Prize-winning play about how small acts of kindness can transform a life. Directed by Dawn M. Simmons in her first production as SpeakEasy’s Artistic Director, the play will run September 12–October 11, 2025, at the Roberts Studio Theatre in the Stanford Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts.

The play follows Kenneth, a small-town man whose predictable days at an independent bookstore and evenings at a tiki bar are upended when he’s laid off. Forced to step outside his carefully constructed routine, he finds unexpected friendships, courage, and a new vision for his life. The cast features Boston actors David J. Castillo, Arthur Gomez, Janelle Grace, and Luis Negrón. The creative team includes Shelley Barish (scenic design), Chelsea Kerl (costumes), Karen Perlow (lighting), Anna Drummond (sound), and Jason Ries (props).

Performances are Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:00 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3:00 p.m., with an additional Thursday matinee on October 9 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets start at $25, with discounts for students, seniors, veterans, and patrons 35 and under, and are available at 617-933-8600 or SpeakEasyStage.com. Run time is 100 minutes with no intermission.