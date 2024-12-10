South Asian Showdown Celebrates 16 Years of Bollywood Fusion in Boston

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



One of North America’s biggest and best Bollywood Fusion competitions will return to Boston for its 16th year. South Asian Showdown brings together some of the best dance groups from across the US and Canada. Bright beautiful costumes and expertly choreographed dance moves will be on display Saturday, March 1, 2024 at the Strand Theatre in Boston.

Bollywood Fusion is a highly energetic dance from India that combines many different styles of dance coordinated to a theme. Audience members will see Bollywood, Hip Hop, Bhangra, Classical, Contemporary, Tollywood and more!

“The competition highlights the incredible creativity of cultures from across South Asia,” said Rohit Bhambi, founder of South Asian Showdown. ‘We invite everyone to come and see these intricate dances as teams tell unique and beautiful stories through dance.”

The South Asian Showdown is produced by Boston Bhangra and South Asian Nation, local nonprofit organizations dedicated to promoting cultural awareness.

The South Asian Showdown is supported by the Barr Foundation, Mass Cultural Council, the Mayor's Office of Arts and Culture and Chardikla TV.

The South Asian Showdown will take place March 1, 2025 at the Strand Theatre (543 Columbia Rd, Boston, MA). Tickets are available now at www.southasianshowdown.com.

Comments