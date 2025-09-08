Shakespeare & Company Unveils Fall 2025 Lineup of Actor Training Intensives

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shakespeare & Company’s Center for Actor Training has announced its fall 2025 weekend intensive workshops, with sessions planned for New York City (Oct. 4–5), Los Angeles (Oct. 18–19), and Lenox, MA (Nov. 8–9), as well as a brand-new Alumni Advanced Weekend Intensive in New York City (Dec. 5–7).

Designed for professional actors and theater students, as well as alumni seeking to reconnect with Shakespeare & Company’s training methods, the weekend intensives integrate voice, movement, and monologue work.

“Our weekend intensives are open to all who are curious about speaking Shakespeare,” said Sheila Bandyopadhyay, director of the Center for Actor Training. “In addition to seasoned performers, directors, and educators, we often welcome people who love Shakespeare but are new to acting. It’s a welcoming environment.”

Tuition & Discounts

Alumni discount: 15% off for graduates of the Month-long Intensive, Summer Shakespeare Intensive, or Conservatory programs.

Union/STA members: 10% off tuition.

Student & BIPOC tuition: $325 (discounts may not be combined).

Housing (Lenox session): Single-occupancy dorm-style housing available on campus for $50 per night, with shared kitchen and bathroom.

For more information or to apply, visit shakespeare.org/actor-training or call (413) 637-1199 ext. 114.

About the Center for Actor Training

Founded by Tina Packer and Kristin Linklater, Shakespeare & Company’s Center for Actor Training has long been recognized for its holistic approach to classical performance. Its programs welcome actors, directors, writers, and teachers worldwide to train with its faculty in voice, movement, and text work.