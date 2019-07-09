Second Annual THE TOWN AND THE CITY FESTIVAL Announces Preliminary Artist Lineup

Celebrating the adventurous spirit of Lowell native author Jack Kerouac, the line-up for the Second Annual The Town and The City Festival, will bring together more than 50 locally-based and national touring acts for performances throughout multiple venues in downtown Lowell, MA.

Produced by Porter Productions in association with the Greater Merrimack Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, the festival will take place October 18-19, 2019.

A limited number of Early Bird Weekend Passes will go on-sale Friday, July 12th at 12 Noon at www.thetownandthecityfestival.com.

"In 2018, the debut of The Town and The City Festival received an overwhelming resounding response from music fans, performers, the venues and the community," said festival producer, Chris Porter, a Lowell native. "We quickly established that this event can stand alongside the other signature music events in the area like the Lowell Folk Festival and the Lowell Summer Music Series. We're thrilled to bring a signature event that helps to showcase much of what downtown Lowell has to offer and feature many performers from the area and beyond."

The festival is named after the novel The Town and the City, the first major work published by Jack Kerouac. The novel focuses on two fictitious locations, one being based on the 'town' of Lowell where Kerouac was raised.

Designed as a walk-around festival, venues across downtown Lowell will once again host a myriad of performances from artists such as Avanti Nagral, Babydriver, Bob Schneider, Brooke Annibale, Buffalo Tom, Carissa Johnson, Circus Trees, Cold Chocolate, Darlingside, Dori Freeman, Dutch ReBelle, Fairgrounds, Floor Hockey, Frank Morey Band, Genie Santiago, Hech Rymes, Honeysuckle, Jazzmyn Red, Jeffrey Foucault, Jonah Tolchin, Julie Rhodes, Lily Black, Lonely Leesa & The Lost Cowboys, Magen Tracy & The Missed Connections, Marcela Cruz, Michaela Anne, Mint Green, New Aura, Powerslut, Ryan Montbleau, Sons Lunaris, Squires of Soul, The Burning Hell, The Luna Collective featuring Mark Zaleski, The Mallett Brothers Band, The Only Humans, The Only Things, Tucker Antell Group, and Twisted Pine. Additional acts are expected to be added to the lineup soon.

Venues for the festival will include The Luna Theater, Christ Church United, Gallery Z, Donahue Family Academic Arts Center (at Middlesex Community College,) UTEC, and the Parker Gallery at the Whistler House Museum of Art which will host all ages admitted performances. Other participating venues will be Zorba Music Hall, The Old Court, and The Worthen House Cafe which will host 21+ admitted shows.

Regularly priced Weekend Passes are $55 in advance and $60 once the festival begins. Single Day Passes and individual show tickets will be available at a later date.

