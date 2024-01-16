Scotty McCreery and RUMORS Added to Indian Ranch Summer Concert Season

Two new shows have been added to the 2024 Summer Concert Series at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA. Scotty McCreery returns on Sunday, June 23, 2024 and RUMOURS: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show performs on Sunday, July 21, 2024. Tickets go on-sale this Saturday, January 20th at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through January 26th, while supplies last.

Scotty McCreery's most recent album Same Truck contains his No. 1 RIAA Gold-certified singles “You Time,” “Damn Strait,” and “It Matters to Her.” McCreery co-wrote 10 of the 12 songs on Same Truck. An expanded edition, Same Truck: The Deluxe Album, was also released with 6 additional new songs. He achieved new heights by earning three back-to-back No. 1 hits from his previous album Seasons Change, the RIAA Gold-certified project which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Album chart: the RIAA Double Platinum-certified “Five More Minutes,” the RIAA Platinum-certified “This Is It,” which stayed at the top of the charts for two weeks, and RIAA Gold-certified “In Between.” McCreery co-wrote all 11 songs on Seasons Change, which Rolling Stone named as one of the “40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2018.”

Four of his albums have debuted at No. 1 on a Billboard Albums chart, with combined sales surpassing 4 million copies. With five consecutive No.1 hits to his credit, he's earned one Double Platinum, four Platinum and four Gold singles; one Platinum and two Gold albums; was named the ACM New Artist of the Year in 2011; won the CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year (‘The Trouble with Girls') in 2012; American Country Awards for New Artist of the Year in 2011 and Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2013; BMI Awards for writing One of the Top 50 Country Songs of the Year four times (in 2015 for “See You Tonight,” in 2018 for “Five More Minutes,” in 2019 for “This is It” and 2021 for “In Between”); a Carolina Beach Music Award for National Dance Song of the Year (‘Barefootin') in 2018; and the NSAI Nashville Songwriter Award for One of the Top Ten Songs I Wish I'd Written (‘Five More Minutes') in 2018. McCreery launched his recording career by making history in 2011 as both the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album, the Platinum-certified Clear as Day, at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.

Relive the rock and roll magic of Fleetwood Mac with RUMOURS: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show! Formed in the Summer of 2012 in Los Angeles, California, RUMOURS made their debut at the infamous Roxy Theatre on Sunset Strip and within months would be seen worldwide on AXS TV's World's Greatest Tribute Bands.

RUMOURS has meticulously put together a show that spares no detail. Recreating the band's legendary persona, in all its youthful glory from 1975-1987. From period accurate equipment and costumes to spot on characterizations and musical performances, RUMOURS takes you back to a time when music was still an unbridled cultural experience and bands weren't afraid to put on a show.

The band is comprised of Jesika Miller as Stevie Nicks, Rebecca Fishman as Christine McVie, Ned Brower as Mick Fleetwood (Rooney), Taylor Locke as Lindsey Buckingham (Rooney), Nic Johns (The Motels & Ben Lee).

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Tickets are on sale now for Jo Dee Messina on June 1st, VOYAGE - CELEBRATING THE MUSIC ON JOURNEY on June 9th, Get The Led Out on June 15th, Three Dog Night on June 29th, Elle King on June 30th, and Yächtley Crëw on July 25th. More shows will be announced soon.

Tickets for Scotty McCreery on Sunday, June 23, 2024 and RUMOURS: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on Sunday, July 21, 2024 go on-sale Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird GA tickets will be available January 20 - January 26. Gates open at 11:30 AM and showtime is 1:00 PM. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.