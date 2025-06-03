SACCO AND VANZETTI'S DIVINE COMEDY World Premiere Opens This Month At Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater will open its 2025 season with the World Premiere of SACCO AND VANZETTI'S DIVINE COMEDY by Kevin Rice. Performances run Thursdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m., June 27 - July 26, 2025.

In the 1920s, Sacco and Vanzetti came to symbolize the failure of American justice when wrongfully convicted of murder in a Boston courtroom. As Italian immigrants and avowed anarchists, what hope did they have before a corrupt court during America's first Red Scare? In this world-premiere dark comedy from WHAT favorite Kevin Rice, the sensationalized trial is revisited over three hearty Italian meals, seasoned with equal portions of wit, anarchy, slapstick comedy, and capital(ist) punishment.

Ben Shahn was known for his works of social realism, most notably the images surrounding the trial of Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti. Judith Shahn was a printmaker, painter and graphic artist, known for her drawings in the New Yorker and her longstanding devotion to the arts. This exhibition of images and words by Judith Shahn and Ben Shahn is courtesy of Cove Gallery.

Performances run Thursdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m., June 27 - July 26, 2025, with a Sunday performance on July 6 at 5:00. Preview performances at 7:00 p.m. on June 25 and 26 are discounted and open to the public. Please note: There will be no performance on July 4. New this year: The performances on July 19 and 22 will be live-captioned.

