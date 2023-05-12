Russell Howard to Bring USA Tour To Boch Center Shubert Theatre in October

After the global success of his second Netflix special Lubricant, six seasons of The Russell Howard Hour spawning over 500 million views worldwide on social media (airing on Sky in the UK), and his fastest-selling, sold-out UK tour to date with a brand-new show, Russell Howard Live, British stand-up Russell Howard (BBC's Russell Howard's Good News) announces his eagerly anticipated return to the USA with an East Coast leg for Autumn 2023, produced by Live Nation. Howard will perform at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre on October 18, 2023. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 12 at 10:00 am at BochCenter.org.

Selling over 300, 000 tickets, Russell's previous third and biggest sell-out world tour to date, Respite, saw him play the UK, USA and Europe, taking him to 79 cities, across 24 countries in 3 continents in total. The tour concluded with Russell taping his second Netflix special Lubricant which is streaming internationally now. The two-part instalment includes a stand-up special featuring Russell striving to make sense of a world that is spinning out of control, Lubricant and a documentary mapping his attempts to keep performing throughout the Covid 19 pandemic, Until The Wheels Come Off. Following Lubricant's release, Russell became the sole comedian to have two of the top ten most-streamed specials across all platforms in the UK.

Russell's 2017 sell-out international tour, Round the World, saw him break the record for the biggest English speaking stand-up show in China and play a record-breaking 10-night run at the Royal Albert Hall, overtaking 8 in a row jointly held by Frank Sinatra and Barry Manilow. This tour concluded with the release of his first Netflix Special Recalibrate.

Russell was most recently on our screens sharing his takes on stories dominating the cultural zeitgeist with the sixth series of The Russell Howard Hour airing on Sky in the UK. Every episode is available to watch worldwide on Russell's YouTube channel, with over 1.4 million subscribers. The show features in-depth interviews, with an array of fascinating previous guests including Greta Thunberg, Ed SHeeran, Matthew McConaughey, Naomi Klein, Jim Carrey, Brian Cox and Elizabeth Banks. It immediately became one of Sky's most successful entertainment series when it launched and has also gone on to see huge success online with over 500 million views on social media.

Earlier this year, in a special live one-off event, Russell sat down with Senator Bernie Sanders to discuss his latest book, his stance on US politics, and what he hopes for the future. Watch the full interview below:

Russell has over 9 million followers on social media. His TikTok channel attracted over 100k followers within 48 hours of launching and is currently tracking over 1.3 million followers, with over 100 million views including a video featuring a flustered Robert Irwin gaining over 9.3 million views.

WHAT: Russell Howard

WHEN: October 18, 2023, at 8:00 PM

WHERE: Boch Center Shubert Theatre

Tickets are on sale Friday, May 12th at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, and via Telecharge. The Boch Center Shubert Theatre is located at 265 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02116.

