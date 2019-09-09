Rialto Chatter: Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre Teases Pre-Broadway Announcement

On Monday, the historic Emerson Colonial Theatre teased that they would be making their next pre-Broadway production announcement later this week. The teaser video posted on their social media channels indicates that the show will be a revival of a comedy, and will feature a pair of stars that haven't been seen on stage together for more than 20 years. The Colonial's video also references that the play was written by one of the most prolific playwrights of the 20th Century.

Most recently, the Emerson re-opened its doors reviving its tradition of being an out-of-town tryout home, when the pre-Broadway world premiere of MOULIN ROUGE began performances in Boston in July 2018. Check out the video below to see if you can guess what the next in the long line of tryouts will be in the historic venue.

The Emerson Colonial Theatre officially reopened its doors with a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 27, 2018 with the first public performance on July 10, 2018 with the world premiere pre-Broadway engagement of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. As previously announced, Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG), the world's number one live-theater company, has entered into a long-term lease agreement with Emerson College to operate the landmark venue.

In its storied history, The Emerson Colonial Theatre has debuted such seminal Broadway shows as Anything Goes, Porgy and Bess, Oklahoma!, Born Yesterday, Follies, A Little Night Music, Grand Hotel, and La Cage aux Folles, among others.

Emerson Colonial Theatre, which opened in 1900 with a production of Ben-Hur, is the oldest continuously operated theater in Boston; as well as being amongst the most magnificent, having retained most of its original period details.



A theatre for the community, Emerson Colonial Theatre will once again contribute to the rich cultural landscape of Boston, with a new and varied program of Broadway shows, live music, comedy and events.





