Quinn XCII And Chelsea Cutler Are Coming To Doswell In August

Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler are coming SERVPRO will present Atlantic Union Bank After Hours in Doswell, Virginia on Saturday, August 2, 2025.

Quinn XCII (pronounced Quinn Ninety-Two) is the kind of person you root for. Back in 2015, Quinn XCII emerged with a disarmingly catchy and dynamic personal style of his own punctuated by alternative nuances and unexpected (yet undeniable) pop prowess. He has accumulated over 3.5 billion global streams across his catalogue and earned successive Platinum singles, including "Straitjacket," "Kings of Summer" with ayokay, and "Love Me Less" with MAX. In addition, he has a handful of Gold singles, including "Stay Next To Me" and "Flare Guns" (both featuring Chelsea Cutler), "Another Day In Paradise," "Stacy," and "Always Been You."

​​Since 2017, intimate candor has defined Chelsea Cutler's artistry. The Platinum singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and engineer chooses her words very carefully and, ultimately, sings with a novelist's attention-to-detail. Generating over 3 billion streams and selling out worldwide tours, she has also been named Forbes 30 Under 30 and has received acclaim from Billboard, Variety, Wall Street Journal, NPR, The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and many more.

Tickets are on sale now for Yung Gravy on June 14th, Jake Owen and Uncle Kracker on June 27th, Darius Rucker on July 11th, Billy Currington and Kip Moore on July 26th, Foreigner on July 30th, and Chase Rice on August 30th. Additional shows will be announced soon for the 2025 concert season.

Insiders Club memberships and Season Passes for the 2025 concert season are on sale now. SERVPRO presents Atlantic Union Bank After Hours Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming concert season. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and can be purchased at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com.

Tickets for Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler on Saturday, August 2, 2025 go on sale Friday, April 4 at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. Gates open at 5:30 PM; show starts at 7:00 PM. This event is rain or shine. No refunds. SERVPRO presents Atlantic Union Bank After Hours is located at 39 Meadow Farm Rd., Doswell, VA 23047.

Comments