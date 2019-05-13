Provincetown Theater Celebrates Stonewall 50 In 4-STAR SOLO SHOW FESTIVAL

In a celebration of Pride Month's 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, the 2nd annual 4-Star Solo Show Festival at the Provincetown Theater will feature four star-turn performances that give depth, diversity, and dazzling theatricality to the collective narrative of queer lives since birth of the modern LGBTQ civil rights movement.

With a different performer each week, from May 28 thru June 19, the 4-Star Solo Show Festival will be presented every Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:30pm at the Provincetown Theater, 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA. (See specific show schedule below.) Individual tickets are $25. However, as a special discount for local folks just getting their bearings for the summer season, we're offering a special deal: a 4-Star FESTIVAL PASS to see all four shows for $50.

For tickets or passes, please visit www.provincetowntheater.org, or call 508.487.7487. Tickets can also be obtained at the Provincetown Theater Downtown Box Office, 230 Commercial Street, daily from 12noon - 4pm. Or at the Provincetown Theater box office, 238 Bradford Street, Provincetown, MA from 2-4pm on non-performance days, and 1 - 7:30pm on days of performances.

And the 4-Star stars are...

Donald C. Shorter, Jr in Genderosity - May 28 & 29

A former principal dancer with the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company, and host of the PBS series "First Person," Donald C. Shorter Jr. explores his own life as a gender nonconformist thru a fascinating multimedia interdisciplinary performance while in the process of his drag transformation.

David Mixner - in 1969 - June 4 & 5

Lifelong activist and former LGBTQ advisor to both Hillary and President Bill Clinton, David Mixner's behind-the-scenes stories beat at the heart of this scintillating personal stage memoir that culminates in the year a multitude of civil rights movements of the 20th century converged, 1969.

Mike Albo in Spermhood - June 11 & 12

Acclaimed gay novelist, journalist and performer Mike Albo tells the true tale of his unexpected adventure as a sperm donor, and ended up an unexpected daddy. One third of the popular comedy trio Unitard (along with Nora Burns and David Iilku), longtime P'town favorite Albo returns to town with an arm full of dirty diapers and a mouth full of wisecracks.

Marga Gomez in Latin Standards - June 18 & 19

In Latin Standards, GLADD Award-winning writer, humorist and performer Marga Gomez brings a hilarious and moving story of growing up queer and Cuban in America to our stage. A NY Times Critic's Pick when it premiered at The Public Theater in New York City, Latin Standards marks the famed comic's first gig in Provincetown in a decade.

For updates and information, please follow us on Facebook and Instagram. Or visit our website www.provincetowntheater.org

A not-for-profit 501c3, the Provincetown Theater is owned and managed by the Provincetown Theater Foundation (PTF). A year-round performing arts institution, the Provincetown Theater produces and develops new works, as well as reinvigorating American classics in Provincetown, MA, the Birthplace of American Theater. Sponsorship for the 2019 season is due, in large part, to the generous support of Cape Air, Gabby Hanna/Will Raveis Real Estate, Lobster Pot, WOMR, Hook, P'town Hacks, 102.3 Dunes FM, Strangers & Saints, Provincetown Magazine, Fanizzi's Restaurant, Victor's, The Mews, Budget Blinds of Mid & Outer Cape, Scott Allegretti DDS, Bank of America/Private Bank, Provincetown Tourism Fund, Schoolman Trust, and The Palette Fund.





