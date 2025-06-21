Pink Floyd's THE WALL: A THEATRICAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE Returns to Berkshire Theatre Group

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a sold-out run last year, Berkshire Theatre Group will bring back Pink Floyd’s The Wall: A Theatrical Concert Experience for two nights at The Colonial Theatre. This BTG-produced immersive concert returns by overwhelming demand on Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28 at 7pm, each promising a night of legendary rock music, dazzling visuals and powerful storytelling.

A stunning fusion of concert, theatre and multimedia, The Wall explores themes of isolation, fame and emotional breakdown through the eyes of a rock star named “Pink.” Since its groundbreaking release in 1979, The Wall has become one of the most iconic and influential albums in rock history, and this production brings it to life with unmatched intensity.

Featuring BTG alum Mike Wartella, the show features the acclaimed Pink Floyd tribute band Beyond The Wall, whose sonic precision and visual artistry recreate the epic scale and emotion of the original concept album and film. Audiences will be enveloped in the album’s legendary soundscape, brought to life with theatrical direction, immersive projections and a powerhouse ensemble.

About the Team Behind Pink Floyd’s The Wall

Tor Krautter (Adaptor): A Berkshire-based musician and producer, Tor Krautter brings decades of experience to this project. He began his professional music career in the early 1990s as the frontman for The Rev Tor Band, writing, recording, and touring for over 30 years. Krautter transitioned into theatrical concert production, creating concept shows for local stages. Since 2018, he has worked exclusively with Berkshire Theatre Group on acclaimed productions such as The Last Waltz Live, Respect: A Tribute to The Queen of Soul, and A Night in New Orleans.

Greg Santos (Director): A Western Massachusetts native and New York City-based director and producer, Greg Santos returns to helm this ambitious production after its acclaimed run last summer. This season, Santos also directs Million Dollar Quartet for Broadway Sacramento and The Sharon Playhouse. Previous BTG credits include The Santaland Diaries, Million Dollar Quartet, and Pink Floyd’s The Wall. His work has appeared nationwide at The North Shore Music Theatre, The Goodspeed Opera House, The Cape Playhouse, The Bucks County Playhouse, The Great Lakes Theatre Festival, and many more. Off-Broadway producing credits include Candida and Arms and the Man for Gingold Theatrical Group, and multiple premieres with playwright Charles Busch. Greg lives in Astoria, NY with his husband, John Wolfe, and their two cats, Bob and Linda Ronstadt.

Mike Wartella (Pink): Broadway actor and BTG alum Mike Wartella brings emotional depth and magnetic stage presence to the role of “Pink.” He originated roles in Broadway productions of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Tuck Everlasting, and Wicked, and has appeared on national tours and regional stages across the country. A gifted musician in his own right, Wartella merges his theatrical experience with vocal power in this dynamic role.

Kathy Jo Grover (Mother): A respected vocalist, director, and storyteller, Kathy Jo Grover enhances the emotional resonance of The Wall with her vocal and theatrical contributions. She brings a narrative voice and visual cohesion to the performance, shaping it into a complete and immersive theatrical concert.

Beyond The Wall (The Band): Formed in 2007, Beyond The Wall is the region’s foremost Pink Floyd tribute band, known for their meticulous attention to sound, visuals, and stagecraft. With over 100 years of collective performing experience, they recreate the power and emotion of Floyd’s music with authenticity and artistry.

Whether you missed it last year or are ready to experience the magic all over again, Pink Floyd’s The Wall: A Theatrical Concert Experience is a must-see for longtime Floyd fans and first-timers alike. Let the music, visuals, and storytelling take you beyond the wall.

