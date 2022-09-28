Photos: First Look at Madison Ferris, Danny Gomez & More in ALL OF ME World Premiere at Barrington Stage Company

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 28, 2022  

Barrington Stage Company is presenting the World Premiere production of All of Me on the Boyd-Quinson Stage through October 9, 2022. Written by Burman New Play Award winner Laura Winters, All of Me is directed by Ashley Brooke Monroe (Assistant Director for Broadway's Indecent; resident director for Hamilton's first national tour).

All of Me features Madison Ferris (Broadway's 2017 The Glass Menagerie revival) as Lucy, Danny Gomez (NBC's "New Amsterdam") as Alfonso, Alexandra Seal (Showtime's "Escape at Dannemora") as Jackie, Leah Hocking (Billy Elliot on Broadway) as Connie, Maggie Bofill (Between Riverside and Crazy Off-Broadway) as Elena and Jack Fellows (One Man, Two Guvnors at St. Louis Rep) as Moose.

Boy meets girl. Boy uses wheelchair, girl uses scooter. Boy and girl use text-to-speech technology to connect to each other and the world around them. Love is holding them together even when the people in their lives want to pull them apart. It's a romantic coming-of-age story that hasn't been seen before. All of Me is a hilarious and candid portrayal of disability and class in present-day America.

The production features scenic design by Brian Prather (BSC's Eleanor), costume design by Sarah LeFeber (BSC debut), lighting design by Miriam Crowe (Clybourne Park on Broadway), and sound design by Matt Otto (A Patron of the Arts Off-Broadway). Playwright Laura Winters won the Burman New Play Award for this work under its former title, Just the Melody. She was also a Burman semi-finalist for her earlier work, Gonzo.

Pricing is $25-85 for the Boyd-Quinson Stage and $25-59 for the St. Germain Stage. Single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by calling 413-236-8888 or visiting barringtonstageco.org/Tickets.

Photo credit: Daniel Rader

Madison Ferris and Danny J. Gomez

Alexandra Seal and Jack Fellows

Alexandra Seal and Leah Hocking

Maggie Bofill and Leah Hocking

Danny J. Gomez and Madison Ferris

Maggie Bofill and Danny J. Gomez

Madison Ferris and Jack Fellows

Madison Ferris and Danny J. Gomez

Leah Hocking and Alexandra Seal

Madison Ferris and Leah Hocking

Alexandra Seal, Jack Fellows and Madison Ferris

Danny J. Gomez and Madison Ferris

Madison Ferris and Danny J. Gomez

Madison Ferris and Danny J. Gomez


