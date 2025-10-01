 tracker
Photos: First Look at Chris Grace in SARDINES (A COMEDY ABOUT DEATH)

Sardines (a comedy about death) runs through Sunday, November 16, 2025

By: Oct. 01, 2025
The Huntington is now presenting Sardines (a comedy about death), written and performed by actor-comedian Chris Grace (TV’s Superstore, Dropout’s Chris Grace As Scarlett Johansson) and directed by Eric Michaud. Sardines (a comedy about death) runs through Sunday, November 16, 2025 at the Maso Studio at the Huntington Theatre.
 
Fresh from a celebrated run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Sardines explores – with tremendous grace and humanity – the tragic, hilarious, and important questions of our time: Can we enjoy life if we know how it ends? Does making art actually help? And if Rihanna’s song is called ‘Don’t Stop the Music’, why does the music… stop?

Find out in this deliciously authentic, insightful, and laugh–out–loud show created and performed by actor-comedian Chris Grace (TV’s Superstore, Dropout’s Chris Grace: as Scarlett Johansson).  

Photo Credit: Annielly Camargo

