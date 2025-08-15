 tracker
Photos: First Look at Barrington Stage Company's King James

The play runs through August 31 on the St. Germain Stage.

BSC’s production of King James (through August 31 on the St. Germain Stage) by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph (Broadway: Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo), in a co-production with TheaterWorks Hartford and Round House Theater, is directed by TheaterWorks Hartford artistic director Rob Ruggiero (Broadway: High, Looped). See first look photos below!

In a town that was searching for someone to look up to, no figure loomed as tall as Lebron James—and no Clevelander worshipped him as much as Shawn and Matt. King James chronicles the budding friendship between these two fanatics as they bond over the rise of a basketball god.

The production stars Gregory Perri (Off-Broadway: King James) as Matt, and Blake Morris (Off-Broadway: Ain’t No Mo’) as Shawn. 

Scenic Designer is Luke Cantarella (Regional: American Repertory Theater, Goodspeed, The MUNY). Costume Designer is Danielle Preston (Regional: Round House Theatre, Theatre Works Hartford). Lighting Designer is John Lasiter (Regional: Actors Theatre of Louisville, Arena Stage). Sound Designer is Kevin Lee Alexander (Regional: Long Way Down, Senior Class). Production Stage Manager is Jason Brouillard . 

