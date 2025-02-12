Photo: Wayne T. Carr and More in THE ODYSSEY at A.R.T.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From the Cyclops to the Sirens, experience cultural touchstone’s legendary adventures like never before. Acclaimed writer and adaptor Kate Hamill turns a contemporary lens on Homer’s epic, asking how we can embrace healing and forgiveness in order to end cycles of violence and revenge. See photos here!

Wayne T. Carr and Andrus Nichols lead the cast as Odysseus and Penelope, respectively. They are joined by Carlo Albaìn (Telemachus/Nausithous), Abigail Baird (Puppeteer), Benjamin Bonenfant (Elpenor/Suitor), Alejandra Escalante (Woman 1/Nausicaa), Kate Hamill (Woman 2/Circe), Nike Imoru (Woman 3/Anticlea/Andromache), Keshav Moodliar (Amphinomous/Antinous), Jason O’Connell (Polites/Polyphemus/Suitor), and Chris Thorn (Eurylochus/Agamemnon/Suitor). Kristian Espiritu, Alexandria King, and Rodney Witherspoon II are understudies. Additional understudies will be announced at a later date.

Terence Orleans Alexander is the production stage manager. Emma Nafz is the assistant stage manager. Molly Bercutt and Ross Gray are the production assistants. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Karyn Casl, CSA.

Hamill is joined on the creative team by Shana Cooper (director), Stephanie Martinez (movement director), Kate Brehm (puppetry director and designer), Sibyl Wickersheimer (scenic design), An-Lin Dauber (costume design), Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (lighting and projection design), and Paul James Prendergast (sound design and music composition). Ted Hewlett is the fight director and Kayleigh Kane is the intimacy coordinator.

Taylor Yocum is the associate movement director, Kyle J. Artone is the associate costume designer, Jessica Elliot is theassociate lighting designer, and Matt Tennie is the assistant projection designer.

Photo credit: Nile Scott Studios and Maggie Hall

Alejandra Escalante, Kate Hamill, Nike Imoru, and Wayne T. Carr in The Odyssey

Comments