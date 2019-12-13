Photo Flash: Opening Night Photos of MOBY-DICK At A.R.T

Moby-Dick began previews on Tuesday, December 3 and opened on December 12 at the Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA. It plays through Sunday, January 12.

Tickets on sale now: online at americanrepertorytheater.org, by phone at 617.547.8300, and in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services Offices (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge).

From the creative team behind A.R.T.'s 2015 production of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 comes an epic musical adaptation of Herman Melville's iconic American novel. As the egomaniacal Captain Ahab drives his crew across the seas in pursuit of the great white whale, Melville's nineteenth-century vision of America collides head-on with the present.





