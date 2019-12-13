Photo Flash: Opening Night Photos of MOBY-DICK At A.R.T
Moby-Dick began previews on Tuesday, December 3 and opened on December 12 at the Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA. It plays through Sunday, January 12.
Check out opening night photos below!
From the creative team behind A.R.T.'s 2015 production of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 comes an epic musical adaptation of Herman Melville's iconic American novel. As the egomaniacal Captain Ahab drives his crew across the seas in pursuit of the great white whale, Melville's nineteenth-century vision of America collides head-on with the present.
Photo Credit: Evgenia Eliseeva
The cast at curtain call
J. Oconor Navarro, Anna Ishida, Andrew Cristi , and Kim Blanck
The cast
Dawn L. Troupe and Kalyn West
Dave Malloy and Rachel Chavkin (Director/Co-Developer)
Matt Kizer, J.D. Mollison, and Andrew Cristi
Geoff Baronda and Erin McCoy
Dawn L. Troupe, Starr Busby, Chika Ike, Chanel DaSilva, and Morgan Siobhan Green
Rachel Chavkin, Brenda Abbandandolo, and Bradley King
Manik Choksi and Rick Burkhardt
Carolina Arboleda, Jenna Ng Lowry, Jessica Kemp, Bradley Costa, Erin McCoy, Chika Ike, Kat Zhou, Keenan Tyler Oliphant, and Sarah Shin
Skye Dearborn, Lev Mamuya, Robert Shultz, Dave Malloy, J. Oconer Navarro, Marissa Licata, Jason Fisher, Lizzie Burns, Austin Yancey
Ashkon Davaran, Starr Busby, and Manik Choksi
Manik Choksi, Brittain Ashford, and Dave Malloy
J.D. Mollison and Eric Berryman