Photos: Harriet Harris, Claire Saunders & More Star in THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at Berkshire Theatre Group

The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde will be presented by Berkshire Theatre Group from Sunday, June 20 to Saturday, July 10. Directed by David Auburn, the show will be presented at The Fitzpatrick Main Stage, Outside Under the Main Stage Tent.

Check out photos below!

The Importance Of Being Earnest tells the story of two bachelor friends, dandy Algernon Moncrieff and reliable John (Jack) Worthing, as they take on double lives to court the attentions of the desirable Gwendolyn Fairfax and the romantic Cecily Cardew. But the gallants must then grapple with the uproarious consequences of their ruse...and with the formidable Lady Bracknell. The results are a world filled with chaos, mistaken identity and uncontrollable laughter! Oscar Wilde's much loved, exhilarating and enduring masterpiece will be set outside under a tent on a three-quarter thrust stage.

Surrounded by the bucolic grounds of Berkshire Theatre Festival in Stockbridge, the production will feature David Adkins (BTG: The Goat or, Who is Sylvia?; The Petrified Forest) as Reverend Canon Chasuble; Rebecca Brooksher (Broadway: Burn This, The Real Thing; Off Broadway: Dying City; BTG: The Petrified Forest, Cat On A Hot Tin Roof) as Gwendolyn; Shawn Fagan (Off Broadway: Mint Theatre, Pearl Theatre; BTG: The Petrified Forest; Regional: Arena Stage, Cleveland Playhouse, Shakespeare Theatre of NJ) as Algernon Moncrieff; Harriet Harris (Broadway: The Man Who Came to Dinner, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Present Laughter, Cry Baby, Cinderella, It Shoulda Been You; BTG: The Skin of Our Teeth, Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All For You, Arsenic and Old Lace; TV/Film: Ratched, Frasier, Phantom Thread, Memento, Addams Family Values) as Lady Bracknell; Corinna May (Broadway/National Tour: The Graduate; BTG: Holiday Memories, Benefactors, Same Time, Next Year; Homestead Crossing, Two-headed) as Miss Prism; Claire Saunders (BTG: The Skin of Our Teeth; TV/Film: Modern Love, Law & Order: SVU, Tell Me a Story, The Good Cop, The Intern) as Cecily; Matt Sullivan (Off Broadway: The Roads to Home; BTG: The Skin of Our Teeth, Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All For You) as Lane/Merriman and Mitchell Winter (Off Broadway: Sleep No More; TV/Film: Oh Jerome, No; Mr. Robot; Regional: Yale Rep) as Jack Worthing.

