Pellas Gallery to Host Timmy Sneaks Solo Show LOVE ME, LOVE ME NOT Opening This Month

Pellas Gallery located on Newbury Street in Boston, MA today announced it will be hosting a solo show with artwork by Boston-based artist Timmy Sneaks called Love Me, Love Me Not from July 21 - September 17, 2022. The show will exhibit a variety of pieces from the mixed media artist using an array of mediums including spray paint, acrylic, pastel, oil, collage, resin, and marker. Graduating from Savannah College of Art and Design with a BFA in Illustration, Sneaks' pieces have been showcased in major markets including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Austria to name a few. Sneaks' artistic style blends bright colors with iconic pop characters with influences from cubism, futurism, pop art, and abstract expressionism. Sneaks has created custom pieces for Rob Kardashian, Scott Disick, DJ Khaled, Post Malone, and Tdot Illdude.

Partnering for the exhibit will also be Sneaker Junkies. Sneaker Junkies has been a driving force behind the fashion and footwear scene in Boston and New England for over 15 years. They will be showcasing the latest and most exclusive Sneaker Junkies arrivals. In addition to their products being on display, Sneaker Junkies will also be hosting a raffle for the rights to purchase a surprise footwear release the opening week of Love Me, Love Me Note, more details will be coming soon.

Prior to painting full time, Timmy Sneaks was a tattoo artist until around 2014 when he left tattooing and gave himself one year to pursue painting full time and build up a body of work that would lead him to Art Basel Miami 2015. Sneaks says, "I remember quitting the shop I was working at after reading an article about Leonardo DiCaprio buying a million dollars' worth of Frank Stella who is one of my favorite artists. I told myself I would give it one year to paint every day, all day and to get into Basel Miami for 2015. It started getting late into the year and I had no idea how Basel worked. I didn't realize people booked their spots a year in advance and now it was already Fall. I sent out a ton of emails. A few weeks went by and one show, Spectrum Miami, emailed back and had a cancellation from someone and offered it to me. I took the booth without hesitation. I remember leaving Miami at the end of Basel, after selling a bunch of pieces, and realizing that I could actually do this."

From then on Timmy has taken advantage of the use of social media and has leveraged his account to garner attention from major collectors, professional athletes, musicians, actors, and others from around the world. Sneaks says of this, "I've always said that social media is like walking around with a gallery in your pocket. We now have access to show millions of people our work that otherwise they would only see if it was hanging in a gallery in a city they traveled to".

In a recent Boston Man article, Pellas Gallery co-owner Alfredo Pellas praised Sneaks. "We have sold several dozen of his works and every time he brings something to the gallery it's more refined than the last. He's really what you search for in an artist, always pushing the limits, refining and honing his craft yet maintaining that power where you can see any of his works and immediately say 'That's a Timmy Sneaks piece.' My father and I have collected several of his works and will keep on collecting. We are really proud to be his lead gallery and will always do our best to catapult him to new heights."

Timmy Sneaks will also be showcasing two new NFTs during his show at Pellas Gallery, a first for the artist.

"We are excited to continue to work with Timmy Sneaks, this time bringing his work to the gallery for a solo show," says Alfredo Pellas. He continues "At Pellas we are committed to bringing a hybrid model to the way we showcase art - we will continue to exhibit traditional while bringing a digital component to all shows - we are thrilled to be working with Timmy on his first NFTs here at the gallery."

SHOW DETAILS

Love Me, Love Me Not

July 21 - September 17, 2022

Public Opening Reception:

Thursday, July 21, 2022

6:30 - 9:30 pm

GALLERY INFORMATION

About Pellas Gallery

Pellas Gallery is a contemporary art gallery located in Boston, MA whose primary goal is to discover the best new emerging artists with a focus on local talent. Pellas also has a commitment to showcasing global talent, exhibiting works from prominent West Coast artists as well as international works from Japan, the UK, China and more. F Alfredo Pellas IV and Isabel Arguello, an engaged couple from Nicaragua, are partners at Pellas Gallery and art collectors themselves. Pellas and Arguello view every work at the Gallery as both an object of beauty and as an appreciating investment for collectors.

Pellas decided to take the risk of opening the largest gallery on Newbury Street in Boston in November of 2019, because both Pellas and Arguello saw there was something new their beloved city of Boston needed in its growing arts scene.

Both Pellas and Arguello gained an eye for art through training and traveling the world with presidents of art advisories and senior art directors to see all the most important art fairs from KIAF in Seoul, to Art Basel Hong Kong, to Frieze and the Armory Show in London. This helped them develop a keen eye of appreciation for contemporary art culture and the current market to be able to make investment decisions on their own. Many of the artists Pellas has collected have appreciated tenfold; Pellas also collects the artists the gallery represents. The mission of Pellas Gallery is to give the people of Boston the opportunity to buy the latest and best new contemporary art from around the world.

Pellas Gallery Owners - Bios:

F Alfredo Pellas IV is 26 years old and from Nicaragua. Pellas grew up in Miami, lived in Telluride for four years, Lugano, Switzerland for three years, nine years in Boston and one year in Sydney, Australia in between. He is an avid traveler, skier, and surfer, and has recently gotten into collecting NFTs.

Isabel Arguello is 27 years old and was born in San Jose, Costa Rica and a native of Nicaragua. She has lived in Boston for nine years and spent a year in Cape Town, South Africa in between. She shares a passion for art, travel, understanding and integrating different cultures with Alfredo, which is one of the many things that brought them together. She has also become very interested in the NFT market.

Website: www.pellasgallery.com