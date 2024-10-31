PROOF Is Next Up at Franklin Performing Arts Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) will continue the 2024-25 Season with David Auburn’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Proof November 15-17 at THE BLACK BOX. The four person play features New York actors Ali Funkhouser as Catherine, Robbie Rescigno as Hal, Lindsey White as Claire, and FPAC’s Nick Paone as Robert.

Catherine has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, Robert. When he dies she has more than grief to deal with: there's her estranged sister, Claire, and Hal, a former student of her father's who hopes to find valuable work in the 103 notebooks that Robert left behind. And a further problem: how much of her father's madness - or genius - will Catherine inherit? Directed by Nick Paone.

Patrons are advised: Proof deals heavily with themes of grief, death, and dying and contains strong language and some mature themes.

Proof won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play. A 2005 film adaptation was directed by John Madden, starring Gwyneth Paltrow as Catherine, along with Anthony Hopkins, Hope Davis, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

FPAC is an Actors’ Equity Small Professional Theater company based at THE BLACK BOX in downtown Franklin. Each season, FPAC produces musicals, plays, ballets, and more featuring Broadway stars, professional actors, local artists, and students of the arts. Follow Franklin Performing Arts Company and THE BLACK BOX on Facebook and Instagram for updates on programming.

Proof runs November 15-17 at THE BLACK BOX at 15 W. Central Street in downtown Franklin, MA. Tickets are available at FPAConline.com or by calling the box office at 508-528-3370.

Comments