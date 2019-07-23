O.A.R. Brings Mighty Fall Tour To Worcester

O.A.R. brings The Mighty Fall Tour to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on November 17 at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale to theatre members on Thursday, July 25 at 10 am and to the public on Friday, July 26 at 10 am.

With a career spanning over 20 years, sold-out engagements at both Madison Square Garden and Red Rocks Amphitheater, millions of albums sold over the course of nine full-length releases, and multiple chart-busting hits, O.A.R. embarks on a fall tour with their latest release, "The Mighty."

The Maryland quintet consists of Marc Roberge (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Richard On (lead guitar, backing vocals), Chris Culos (drums), Benj Gershman (bass), and Jerry DePizzo (saxophone, guitar, backing vocals), with Mikel Paris (keys, backing vocals, percussion) and Jon Lampley (trumpet, backing vocals).

"Our hope is everyone leaves our show feeling better than when they got there," Culos said. "We make that happen by playing together as a unit, playing with a pulse. Through that pulse, we tell our story. It's about friends and family, our brotherhood. 'The Mighty' refers to our foundation."

Since their debut in 1996, the musicians have tirelessly delivered a signature brand of rock steeped in alternative scope, roots tradition and pop ambition. Among many highlights, 2008's "All Sides" yielded the platinum single "Shattered" and bowed in the top 15 of the Billboard Top 200, a space they continually occupied with "King" (2011) and "The Rockville LP" (2014).

Beyond packing arenas and amphitheaters coast to coast, they've given inspiring performances on "The Today Show," "CONAN," the 2015 Special Olympics opening ceremony, the ESPY Awards and the 2016 "Times Square New Year's Eve Celebration."

Tickets to O.A.R. start at $35.50. Discounts are available for members and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester.





