North Shore Music Theatre To Produce RENT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bill Hanney’s award-winning North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) will produce Rent for the first time as part of its 70th Anniversary Season. The Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical will run from September 16 through September 28, 2025, directed and choreographed by Marcos Santana.

“Throughout the years, Rent has consistently been one of the most requested titles from audiences. The groundbreaking musical continues to resonate deeply with theatre fans, and I am excited to have finally fit it into a season and bring the show to the North Shore Music Theatre for the first time ever,” said NSMT owner and producer Bill Hanney. “Under the sensational direction and choreography of Marcos Santana, who helmed our hit productions of Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story and Beautiful, audiences are in for an unforgettable evening filled with the iconic score and the powerful message of living without regret.”

About the Show

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and four 1996 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Jonathan Larson’s Rent is a groundbreaking rock musical set in New York City’s East Village from 1989–1990. The story follows a year in the lives of struggling artists navigating poverty, love, addiction, disease, and loss. With unforgettable songs like “Seasons of Love,” “La Vie Bohème,” and “Take Me or Leave Me,” the show has become a cultural landmark and a powerful celebration of friendship, resilience, and living for today.

Cast

The cast will feature Aaron Alcaraz as Mark Cohen, Robert Garcia as Angel Dumott Schunard, Aaron Arnell Harrington as Tom Collins, Cate Hayman as Maureen Johnson, Kat Rodriguez as Joanne Jefferson, Didi Romero as Mimi Marquez, Austin Turner as Roger Davis, and Kristopher Stanley Ward as Benjamin Coffin III.

They will be joined by Rickens Anatua, Kimberly Camacho, Alana Cauthen (soloist in “Seasons of Love”), Matt Donzella, Marie Eife, Natalya Fisher, Timothy Matthew Flores, Paola V. Hernández, Christopher McCrewell, Brogan Nelson, Zachary Scott Prall, and Jacob Tischler.

Creative Team

Directed and choreographed by Marcos Santana, the creative team includes Aaron Jodoin (Music Supervisor), Robert L. Rucinski (Music Director), Jeffrey D. Kmiec (Scenic Design), Rebecca Glick (Costume Design & Coordinator), José Santiago (Lighting Design), Alex Berg (Sound Design), Rachel Padula-Shuflet (Wig and Hair Design), Beth Truax (Video Design), Brian M. Robillard (Production Stage Manager), Dakotah Wiley Horan (Assistant Stage Manager), and Maria Papadopoulos (Assistant Stage Manager).

Rent is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer/Casting Director). The production is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Tickets and Performance Information

Performances will run September 16–28, 2025. Showtimes are Tuesday–Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinees Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $75–$95, with group discounts available for purchases of 10 or more. Kids ages 4–18 save 50% at all performances, and $25 Student Rush tickets will be available. Tickets can be purchased by calling 978-232-7200, visiting www.nsmt.org, or in person at the box office at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.