North Shore Music Theatre to Bring TOOTSIE To The Stage in August

This August, Bill Hanney's award-winning North Shore Music Theatre will bring the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical TOOTSIE to the stage beginning Tuesday, August 13, and playing thru Sunday, August 25, 2024.

“Tootsie is easily one of the funniest shows I have seen in a long time. But aside from the award-winning writing, the creators of the musical brilliantly chose to draw inspiration from the original movie, but not copy it onto the stage. Instead they took the time to craft a new story that feels familiar, yet offers an updated take on the films messages about the struggles women face in the workplace and in life, as well as the pressures of society's expectations of gender roles,” said NSMT owner and producer Bill Haney. “Having just completed a smash-hit run of Tootsie at our sister theater, Theatre By The Sea in Wakefield, RI, I am excited for North Shore audiences to now have the chance to enjoy this hysterical original production helmed by the talented director and choreographer Richard J. Hinds and his associate, Elyn Collier.”

This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theatre has been called “the most uproarious new musical in years!” and “musical comedy heaven.” Inspired by on the 1982 award-winning film starring Dustin Hoffman, this Tony Award-winning musical follows the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious book and an outrageously clever score, TOOTSIE is a joyful delight which is packed with so many punchlines, it should be called a joke box musical! TOOTSIE with music and lyrics by David Yazbek and a Tony Award-Winning book by Robert Horn is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

The cast of TOOTSIE will star Kyle Nicholas Anderson in the dual roles of Michael Dorsey and Dorothy Michaels. Joining him will be T. Shyvonne Stewart as Julie Nichols, Brooke Jacob as Sandy Lester, Matt Allen as Ron Carlisle, Luke Hamilton as Max Van Horn, Joshua Morgan as Jeff Slater, Crystal Sha'nae as Rita Marshall, and Fred Sullivan, Jr. as Stan Fields.

Completing the 22-member cast are Stemarciae Bain, Connor Barton, Michael Bingham, Daniel Brackett, Corinne C. Broadbent, Aaron Patrick Craven, Joann Gilliam, Chase McCall, Elle-May Patterson, Rachel Lou Redding, Drey'von Simmons, Taryn Smithson, Alysia Vastardis, and Jack Wunsch.

The creative team for TOOTSIE includes Richard J. Hinds (Direction and Choreography), Sam Groisser (Music Direction), Shoko Kambara (Scenic Design), Dana Pinkston (Costume Design), Jack Mehler (Lighting Design), Alex Berg (Sound Design), Rachel Padula-Shuflet (Wig and Hair Design), Elyn Collier (Associate Director/ Choreography), Elizabeth Ramirez (Production Stage Manager), Robert L. Rucinski (Assistant Music Director), Dakotah Wiley-Horan (Assistant Stage Manager), and Maria Papadopoulos (Assistant Stage Manager).

TOOTSIE is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer / Casting Director).

Tickets for Tootsie start at $70. Performances are August 13 – August 25, evening performances on Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, and matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm. Kids 4 - 18 save 50% at all performances. $25 Student Rush tickets are available. For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit www.nsmt.org, or visit the box office in person at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

North Shore Music Theatre's 2024 musical season will continue with Million Dollar Quartet (September 24 – October 6), Titanic The Musical (October 29–November 10), and the 35th Anniversary Production of A Christmas Carol starring David Coffee (December 5 - 22).

