Lowell Folk Festival 2025 Reveals First Group of Performers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 2025 Lowell Folk Festival has announced the first group of artists scheduled to perform at one of America’s most popular free summer events. With folk music traditions that span the globe, world-class musicians will bring the world to Downtown Lowell July 25-27 on stages throughout the Mill City.

BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, who played the Lowell Folk Festival in 1989 and again in 1996, is celebrating their 50th anniversary and is back to share the “beautiful sunshine” of their unique and irresistible celebration of Louisiana’s Cajun music; Cécilia brings joy and virtuosity to the rich Québécois and Celtic music of Eastern Canada; Crooked Road Revival pays homage to the Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail and the vibrant music of the region, including bluegrass, old-time, and gospel.

Embodying classic Chicago blues, one of the most thrilling and iconic sounds in American music, Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials have been called “the world’s #1 house-rockin blues band.” LOS RICOS featuring Sonia & Ismael, the “golden couple” of flamenco, transmit the intimacy, grace, power, and emotional intensity of flamenco. With its huge brass band sound anchored in the traditional rhythms of the Punjabi dhol, Red Baraat delivers an unparalleled immersion in the sounds of the South Asian diaspora, infused with the sounds of Bollywood, jazz, and hip hop.

Solas, hailed as “the finest Celtic ensemble this country has ever produced,” has been a galvanizing force in the Irish music scene since they got their start at the 1994 Lowell Folk Festival. Solas officially became a group in 1995, and founding members Seamus Egan, Winifred Horan, and John Williams are joined by Nuala Kennedy and Alan Murray for this 30th anniversary tour. Inheriting the talent and energy of his grandfather, Andrés Landero—affectionately known as “el rey de la cumbia” (“the king of cumbia”)—Yeison Landero and his powerhouse band keep alive the classic Colombian cumbia sound and update it for the 21st century.

The Lowell Folk Festival is more than just dozens of musical performances on four different stages over the festival’s three-day schedule. Every year foods from around the world are prepared and served by local non-profits representing different cultures found in New England. This free, family-friendly festival hosts the Experience Lowell Marketplace in partnership with Mosaic Lowell, featuring area artists, craft makers, and organizations, enabling festival attendees to experience everything that Mill City’s arts and culture community has to offer. Additional acts and other details on the festival will be announced in the coming weeks.

Lowellfolkfestival.org has updated information regarding performers, activities, crafts, and food stands representing cuisines from around the world, as well as information on how to sponsor or be an exhibitor is available at the festival.

Comments