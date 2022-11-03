North Shore Music Theatre Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The Holiday Season will light up once again when Bill Hanney's North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) presents the area's largest and most beloved production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL for its 31th Annual Production. This award-winning, original musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic story was created solely for North Shore Music Theatre in 1989 and continues to be a treasured holiday tradition for families and friends throughout New England. The show will play 17 public performances from Thursday, December 1 thru Friday, December 23, 2022. A CHRISTMAS CAROL is sponsored by American Family Care, Urgent Care.







"Someone could assume that producing A Christmas Carol each year would become easier with every passing year, but I can assure you that is not true. Keeping the show feeling fresh while honoring its grand traditions developed over 31 years presents new challenges every season," said NSMT's owner and producer Bill Hanney. "Each year I work closely with Kevin P. Hill, NSMT's Producing Artistic Director and also this shows director and choreographer, looking for ways to improve staging, special effects, and assembling a talented cast that can keep the show feeling current, yet familiar. I am always aware that this show holds a special place in the hearts of the audience, so we work especially hard to fulfil the expectations of the returning audiences, while thrilling new audience members with a polished show that we hope will bring them back season after season."







Based on the Charles Dickens classic, A CHRISTMAS CAROL is an original adaptation by former NSMT Artistic Director Jon Kimbell and members of the NSMT staff, following Ebenezer Scrooge through a series of strange and magical ghostly encounters, where he ultimately discovers the true spirit of the holiday season. With dazzling special effects that have grown even more exciting over time, traditional and original songs, and colorful costumes, A CHRISTMAS CAROL has become a holiday favorite throughout New England having been seen by more than one million people since 1989.







David Coffee and Cheryl McMahon will both return for their 28th year playing Ebenezer Scrooge and Mrs. Dilber/Mrs. Fezziwig respectively. A CHRISTMAS CAROL also features Leigh Barrett (The Ghost of Christmas Past, Mrs. Cratchit), Jaelle Laguerre (The Ghost of Christmas Present, Londoner 1), Derek Luscutoff (The Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come, Young Scrooge), Ryan Knowles (Jacob Marley), Sommer Carbuccia (Narrator), Russell Garrett (Bob Cratchit), Flora Dickens (Pearlie), Drew Porrett (Pearlie), Bronson Norris Murphy (Fred), Turner Riley (Belle/Meg), J.T. Turner (Mr. Fezziwig/Londoner 2), Billy Goldstein (Old Joe, Ensemble) Ellen Peterson (Ensemble), Caleb Wilson Schaaf (Dick Wilkins, Ensemble), Dan Teixeira (Ensemble), Emily Song Tyler (Ensemble), and Sierra Wilson (Ensemble).







The cast of 29 actors will also feature many local young performers including Addy Daly (Fan), Alexis Geary (London Child), Graham Layton (Boy Scrooge, Ignorance), Sarah Koury (Ensemble), Joshua McKenna (London Child), Brady Murphy (Ensemble), Quinn Murphy (Tiny Tim, Want), Grace Olah (Belinda Cratchit), Emilia Tagliani (Martha Cratchit), and Wade Gleeson Turner (Peter Cratchit).







The creative team for A CHRISTMAS CAROL includes Kevin P. Hill (Director and Choreographer), Milton Granger (Music Direction), Howard C. Jones (Original Scenic Design), Kelly Baker (Costume Coordinator and Additional Costume Design), Jack Mehler (Lighting Design), Leon Rothenberg (Sound Design), Gerard Kelly (Original Wig & Hair Design), Stephen MacDonald (Production Stage Manager), Dakotah Wiley Horan (Assistant Stage Manager), Robert L. Rucinski (Assistant Music Director), and Briana Fallon (Assistant Choreographer). Flying effects are provided by ZFX, Inc. A CHRISTMAS CAROL is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer & Casting Director).







Throughout the run of A CHRISTMAS CAROL NSMT will be collecting toys in the lobby for Tiny Tim's Toy Drive. NSMT will be accepting unopened, unwrapped toys for boys and girls ages 2 - 12. All toys will be donated to Toys for Tots.







Tickets for A CHRISTMAS CAROL are priced starting at $30 - Kids 4 - 18 years of age save 50% at all performances December 2 - 23. $25 Student Rush tickets are available with a valid student I.D. starting one hour prior to curtain time. Prices are subject to change without notice. Phone, internet, and other fees may be applied at time of sale.







A CHRISTMAS CAROL performs from December 1 - December 23, 2022 (Evening shows December 1, 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 21, 22, and 23 at 7:30pm; Matinees December 3, 4, 10, 14, 17, and 18 at 2pm). Tickets can be purchased by calling the North Shore Music Theatre Box Office at (978) 232-7200, via the website at www.nsmt.org or in person at 54 Dunham Road (Route 128, exit 19), Beverly, MA.

