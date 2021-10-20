Nominations Announced for the 5th Berkshire Theatre Awards
The season included about 103 different shows at more than two dozen different venues.
The Berkshire Theatre Critics Association has announced the nominees for the 5th Berkshire Theatre Awards, known colloquially as The Berkies. This would be the 5th annual awards, but of course last year no awards were given because of the pandemic, so this year's awards recognize shows that opened in the greater Berkshire region between October 1, 2019 and September 30, 2021.
The purpose of the BTCA and the Berkshire Theatre Awards is to promote and celebrate the quality and diversity of theatre in the region. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on the evening of November 15 at Zion Lutheran Church in Pittsfield.
"The Berkies are purposely held in the fall when everyone is a little more relaxed. The awards ceremony give artists and critics a chance to network in a festive environment," BTCA Board President J. Peter Bergman explained.
The following eighty nominees in twenty-one categories were culled from the 381 votes of critics who covered productions at theatres in four states - Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. The season included about 103 different shows at more than two dozen different venues.
Not only will the BTCA present the array of awards we've come to expect, but the Association plans to honor theater companies that stretched their usual endeavors to keep their audiences enthralled over the past year with special programs, variations on "live" performance, and an e-mail experience to keep people informed about theater activities and prospects for the future.
In addition to the awards for individual or ensemble achievement, which are voted on by the entire membership, the BTCA Board annually presents the Larry Murray Award for Community Engagement. Previous winners include Tina Packer, Barrington Stage Company, WAM Theatre, and Shakespeare & Company's Fall Festival of Shakespeare.
For the first time the Board has designated a change in the name of one of our awards: The prize for Outstanding New Play will henceforth be called the "Sally and Robert Sugarman Award for the World Premiere of a New Work" to honor two founding board members; Sally Sugarman's death in December 2020 inspired this change.
"It was clear to see, this past year, how much live theatre means to people here," Bergman said. "Berkshire Theatre Group and Barrington Stage Company worked together to negotiate reasonable union contracts in 2020 and were the only two companies in the United States to produce live theatre that summer, and fall They were amply rewarded by sold-out houses (minimal and reduced as they were, by law) which proved the necessity of live theater."
The Berkshire Theatre Critics Association extends an invitation and a welcome to all the companies and their nominees: Keep the theater, and the various theaters, alive this year and watch for our November announcement of this year's winners!
2021 Nominees
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play:
Myka Plunkett, Mr. Fullerton, Great Barrington Public Theater
Corinna May, The Importance of Being Earnest, Berkshire Theatre Group
Alexandria Danielle King, Pipeline, WAM Theatre
Janis Young, A Doll's House, Part 2, The Living Room Theatre
Annabel Hoffman, Stupid F*%ing Bird, Hubbard Hall
Sasha Hutchings, Nina Simone: Four Women, Berkshire Theatre Group
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play:
Kenneth Tigar, Boca, Barrington Stage Company
David Adkins, The Importance of Being Earnest, Berkshire Theatre Group
Kevin O'Rourke, The Christopher Boy's Communion, Great Barrington Public Theater
Justin Withers, American Underground, Barrington Stage Company
James Ricardo Milord, Pipeline, WAM Theatre
James Barry, Tiny Beautiful Things, Chester Theatre Company
Ed Rosini, Water, Water Everywhere, Oldcastle Theatre Company
Stephen Heskett, The Stranger, Theater Barn
Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play or Musical:
Brian Prather, Boca, Barrington Stage Company
Beowulf Boritt, Chester Bailey, Barrington Stage Company
Beowulf Boritt, A Crossing: A Dance Musical, Barrington Stage Company
Andrew Gmoser, Man of La Mancha, Mac-Haydn Theatre
Sam Reilly, The Chalk Garden, Ghent Playhouse
Outstanding Choreography
Joshua Bergasse and Alberto Lopez, A Crossing: A Dance Musical, Barrington Stage Company
Bryan Knowlton, Beehive, Mac-Haydn Theatre
Jeffrey L. Page, Who Could Ask For Anything More?, Barrington Stage Company
Outstanding Direction of a Musical:
Joshua Bergasse, A Crossing: A Dance Musical, Barrington Stage Company
John Saunders, She Loves Me, Mac-Haydn Theatre
Alan Filderman, Godspell, Berkshire Theatre Group
Julianne Boyd, Who Could Ask For Anything More? Barrington Stage Company
Outstanding Costume Design of a Play or Musical:
Jen Caprio, Boca, Barrington Stage Company
Hunter Kaczorowski, The Importance of Being Earnest, Berkshire Theatre Group
Brittney Belz, Mr. Fullerton, Great Barrington Public Theater
Sarabell Wrigley, A Doll's House, Part 2, The Living Room Theatre
Outstanding Solo Performance:
James Barry, Title and Deed, Chester Theatre Company
Harriet Harris, Eleanor, Barrington Stage Company
Steven Patterson, Miss Gulch Returns!, Bridge Street Theatre
Debra Ann Boyd, Becoming Othello, Shakespeare & Company
Tamir, Now, Pauline Productions
Celeste Lecesne, Poof (The Plein Air Plays), Ancram Opera House
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical:
Erin Spears Ledford, She Loves Me, Mac-Haydn Theatre
Amber Mawande-Spytek, The World Goes Round, Mac Haydn Theatre
Darlesia Cearcy, Nina Simone: Four Women, Berkshire Theatre Group
Storm Lever, The Hills are Alive with Rodgers & Hammerstein, Barrington Stage Company
Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play or Musical:
Matthew E. Adelson, Holiday Memories, Berkshire Theatre Group
David Lander, Sister Sorry, Barrington Stage Company
Peter Kaczorowski, Chester Bailey, Barrington Stage Company
Yuki Nakase Link, Queen of the Night, Dorset Theatre Festival
Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, Walden, TheaterWorks Hartford
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical:
Brandon Lee (Stand-by), Godspell, Berkshire Theatre Group
Omar Nieves, A Crossing: A Dance Musical, Barrington Stage Company
Andres Quintero, A Crossing: A Dance Musical, Barrington Stage Company
Michael Wartella, Godspell, Berkshire Theatre Group
Jarod Bakum, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Theater Barn
Mikel Hunter, Pippin, Mac-Haydn Theatre
Andrew Burton Kelly, She Loves Me, Mac-Haydn Theatre
Jacob Tischler, Who Could Ask For Anything More?, Barrington Stage Company
Outstanding Direction of a Play:
Ron Lagomarsino, Chester Bailey, Barrington Stage Company
Judy Braha, Mr. Fullerton, Great Barrington Public Theater
Kirk Jackson, A Doll's House, Part 2, The Living Room Theatre
Joe Calarco, Sister Sorry, Barrington Stage Company
Christina Franklin, The Niceties, Chester Theatre Company
Regge Life, hang, Shakespeare & Company
Outstanding Sound Design of a Play or Musical:
Alexander Sovronsky, Boca, Barrington Stage Company
Eddy Mineshi, Eleanor, Barrington Stage Company
Leon Rothenberg, A Crossing: A Dance Musical, Barrington Stage Company
Hao Bai, Walden, TheaterWorks Hartford
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical:
Alysha Umphress, Who Could Ask for Anything More? Barrington Stage Company
Felicia Curry, Nina Simone: Four Women, Berkshire Theatre Group
Kellly Gabrielle Murphy, She Loves Me, Mac-Haydn Theatre
Maya Cuevas, Man of La Mancha, Mac-Haydn Theatre
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical:
Alan H. Green, Who Could Ask for Anything More?, Barrington Stage Company
Gabe Belyeu, Man of La Mancha, Mac-Haydn Theatre
Kylan Ross, The World Goes Round, Mac-Haydn Theatre
Outstanding Ensemble Performance:
A Crossing,: A Dance Musical, Barrington Stage Company
Good People, Theater Barn
The Irish and How They Got That Way, Capital Repertory Theatre
Live From WVL Radio Theatre: It's a Wonderful Life, Capital Repertory Theatre
Outstanding Production with Fewer Than Six Performances:
Falstaff, Berkshire Opera Festival
Glory Denied, Berkshire Opera Festival
The Bacchae, Siti Company, Williams College
Love Travels Fast, Bennington Community Theater
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play:
Ephraim Birney, Chester Bailey, Barrington Stage Company
Reed Birney, Chester Bailey, Barrington Stage Company
Christopher Sears, Sister Sorry, Barrington Stage Company
Oliver Wadsworth, Turn of the Screw, Oldcastle Theatre Company
Mark H. Dold, Dad, Great Barrington Public Theater
Danny Johnson, Queen of the Night, Dorset Theatre Festival
Sally and Robert Sugarman Award for World Premiere of a NEW Work
A Crossing: A Dance Musical,, book by Mark St. Germain, songs by Zoe Sarnak, Barrington Stage Company
Queen of the Night, Travis Tate, Dorset Theatre Festival
Eleanor, Mark St. Germain, Barrington Stage Company
Boca, Jessica Provenz, Barrington Stage Company
Mr. Fullerton, Anne Undeland, Great Barrington Public Theater
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play:
Peggy Pharr Wilson, Boca, Barrington Stage Company
Kathleen Carey, Good People, Theater Barn
Debra Jo Rupp, Boca, Barrington Stage Company
Randolyn Zinn, A Doll's House, Part 2, The Living Room Theatre
Tara Franklin, Tiny Beautiful Things, Chester Theatre Company
Helen Sadler, Jane Eyre, Hartford Stage
Outstanding Production of a Musical:
A Crossing: A Dance Musical, Barrington Stage Company
Man of La Mancha, Mac-Haydn Theatre
You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Theater Barn
Godspell, Berkshire Theatre Group
She Loves Me, Mac-Haydn Theatre
Outstanding Production of a Play:
Chester Bailey by Joseph Dougherty, Barrington Stage Company
Laughing Wild, by Christopher Durang, Dorset Theater Festival
Death Tax, by Lucas Hnath, Acting Class with Patrick White
The Niceties by Eleanor Burgess, Chester Theatre Company