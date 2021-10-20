Nominations Announced for the 5th Berkshire Theatre Awards

The Berkshire Theatre Critics Association has announced the nominees for the 5th Berkshire Theatre Awards, known colloquially as The Berkies. This would be the 5th annual awards, but of course last year no awards were given because of the pandemic, so this year's awards recognize shows that opened in the greater Berkshire region between October 1, 2019 and September 30, 2021.

The purpose of the BTCA and the Berkshire Theatre Awards is to promote and celebrate the quality and diversity of theatre in the region. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on the evening of November 15 at Zion Lutheran Church in Pittsfield.

"The Berkies are purposely held in the fall when everyone is a little more relaxed. The awards ceremony give artists and critics a chance to network in a festive environment," BTCA Board President J. Peter Bergman explained.

The following eighty nominees in twenty-one categories were culled from the 381 votes of critics who covered productions at theatres in four states - Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. The season included about 103 different shows at more than two dozen different venues.

Not only will the BTCA present the array of awards we've come to expect, but the Association plans to honor theater companies that stretched their usual endeavors to keep their audiences enthralled over the past year with special programs, variations on "live" performance, and an e-mail experience to keep people informed about theater activities and prospects for the future.

In addition to the awards for individual or ensemble achievement, which are voted on by the entire membership, the BTCA Board annually presents the Larry Murray Award for Community Engagement. Previous winners include Tina Packer, Barrington Stage Company, WAM Theatre, and Shakespeare & Company's Fall Festival of Shakespeare.

For the first time the Board has designated a change in the name of one of our awards: The prize for Outstanding New Play will henceforth be called the "Sally and Robert Sugarman Award for the World Premiere of a New Work" to honor two founding board members; Sally Sugarman's death in December 2020 inspired this change.

"It was clear to see, this past year, how much live theatre means to people here," Bergman said. "Berkshire Theatre Group and Barrington Stage Company worked together to negotiate reasonable union contracts in 2020 and were the only two companies in the United States to produce live theatre that summer, and fall They were amply rewarded by sold-out houses (minimal and reduced as they were, by law) which proved the necessity of live theater."

The Berkshire Theatre Critics Association extends an invitation and a welcome to all the companies and their nominees: Keep the theater, and the various theaters, alive this year and watch for our November announcement of this year's winners!

2021 Nominees

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play:

Myka Plunkett, Mr. Fullerton, Great Barrington Public Theater

Corinna May, The Importance of Being Earnest, Berkshire Theatre Group

Alexandria Danielle King, Pipeline, WAM Theatre

Janis Young, A Doll's House, Part 2, The Living Room Theatre

Annabel Hoffman, Stupid F*%ing Bird, Hubbard Hall

Sasha Hutchings, Nina Simone: Four Women, Berkshire Theatre Group

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play:

Kenneth Tigar, Boca, Barrington Stage Company

David Adkins, The Importance of Being Earnest, Berkshire Theatre Group

Kevin O'Rourke, The Christopher Boy's Communion, Great Barrington Public Theater

Justin Withers, American Underground, Barrington Stage Company

James Ricardo Milord, Pipeline, WAM Theatre

James Barry, Tiny Beautiful Things, Chester Theatre Company

Ed Rosini, Water, Water Everywhere, Oldcastle Theatre Company

Stephen Heskett, The Stranger, Theater Barn

Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play or Musical:

Brian Prather, Boca, Barrington Stage Company

Beowulf Boritt, Chester Bailey, Barrington Stage Company

Beowulf Boritt, A Crossing: A Dance Musical, Barrington Stage Company

Andrew Gmoser, Man of La Mancha, Mac-Haydn Theatre

Sam Reilly, The Chalk Garden, Ghent Playhouse

Outstanding Choreography

Joshua Bergasse and Alberto Lopez, A Crossing: A Dance Musical, Barrington Stage Company

Bryan Knowlton, Beehive, Mac-Haydn Theatre

Jeffrey L. Page, Who Could Ask For Anything More?, Barrington Stage Company

Outstanding Direction of a Musical:

Joshua Bergasse, A Crossing: A Dance Musical, Barrington Stage Company

John Saunders, She Loves Me, Mac-Haydn Theatre

Alan Filderman, Godspell, Berkshire Theatre Group

Julianne Boyd, Who Could Ask For Anything More? Barrington Stage Company

Outstanding Costume Design of a Play or Musical:

Jen Caprio, Boca, Barrington Stage Company

Hunter Kaczorowski, The Importance of Being Earnest, Berkshire Theatre Group

Brittney Belz, Mr. Fullerton, Great Barrington Public Theater

Sarabell Wrigley, A Doll's House, Part 2, The Living Room Theatre

Outstanding Solo Performance:

James Barry, Title and Deed, Chester Theatre Company

Harriet Harris, Eleanor, Barrington Stage Company

Steven Patterson, Miss Gulch Returns!, Bridge Street Theatre

Debra Ann Boyd, Becoming Othello, Shakespeare & Company

Tamir, Now, Pauline Productions

Celeste Lecesne, Poof (The Plein Air Plays), Ancram Opera House

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical:

Erin Spears Ledford, She Loves Me, Mac-Haydn Theatre

Amber Mawande-Spytek, The World Goes Round, Mac Haydn Theatre

Darlesia Cearcy, Nina Simone: Four Women, Berkshire Theatre Group

Storm Lever, The Hills are Alive with Rodgers & Hammerstein, Barrington Stage Company

Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play or Musical:

Matthew E. Adelson, Holiday Memories, Berkshire Theatre Group

David Lander, Sister Sorry, Barrington Stage Company

Peter Kaczorowski, Chester Bailey, Barrington Stage Company

Yuki Nakase Link, Queen of the Night, Dorset Theatre Festival

Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, Walden, TheaterWorks Hartford

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical:

Brandon Lee (Stand-by), Godspell, Berkshire Theatre Group

Omar Nieves, A Crossing: A Dance Musical, Barrington Stage Company

Andres Quintero, A Crossing: A Dance Musical, Barrington Stage Company

Michael Wartella, Godspell, Berkshire Theatre Group

Jarod Bakum, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Theater Barn

Mikel Hunter, Pippin, Mac-Haydn Theatre

Andrew Burton Kelly, She Loves Me, Mac-Haydn Theatre

Jacob Tischler, Who Could Ask For Anything More?, Barrington Stage Company

Outstanding Direction of a Play:

Ron Lagomarsino, Chester Bailey, Barrington Stage Company

Judy Braha, Mr. Fullerton, Great Barrington Public Theater

Kirk Jackson, A Doll's House, Part 2, The Living Room Theatre

Joe Calarco, Sister Sorry, Barrington Stage Company

Christina Franklin, The Niceties, Chester Theatre Company

Regge Life, hang, Shakespeare & Company

Outstanding Sound Design of a Play or Musical:

Alexander Sovronsky, Boca, Barrington Stage Company

Eddy Mineshi, Eleanor, Barrington Stage Company

Leon Rothenberg, A Crossing: A Dance Musical, Barrington Stage Company

Hao Bai, Walden, TheaterWorks Hartford

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical:

Alysha Umphress, Who Could Ask for Anything More? Barrington Stage Company

Felicia Curry, Nina Simone: Four Women, Berkshire Theatre Group

Kellly Gabrielle Murphy, She Loves Me, Mac-Haydn Theatre

Maya Cuevas, Man of La Mancha, Mac-Haydn Theatre

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical:

Alan H. Green, Who Could Ask for Anything More?, Barrington Stage Company

Gabe Belyeu, Man of La Mancha, Mac-Haydn Theatre

Kylan Ross, The World Goes Round, Mac-Haydn Theatre

Outstanding Ensemble Performance:

A Crossing,: A Dance Musical, Barrington Stage Company

Good People, Theater Barn

The Irish and How They Got That Way, Capital Repertory Theatre

Live From WVL Radio Theatre: It's a Wonderful Life, Capital Repertory Theatre

Outstanding Production with Fewer Than Six Performances:

Falstaff, Berkshire Opera Festival

Glory Denied, Berkshire Opera Festival

The Bacchae, Siti Company, Williams College

Love Travels Fast, Bennington Community Theater

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play:

Ephraim Birney, Chester Bailey, Barrington Stage Company

Reed Birney, Chester Bailey, Barrington Stage Company

Christopher Sears, Sister Sorry, Barrington Stage Company

Oliver Wadsworth, Turn of the Screw, Oldcastle Theatre Company

Mark H. Dold, Dad, Great Barrington Public Theater

Danny Johnson, Queen of the Night, Dorset Theatre Festival

Sally and Robert Sugarman Award for World Premiere of a NEW Work

A Crossing: A Dance Musical,, book by Mark St. Germain, songs by Zoe Sarnak, Barrington Stage Company

Queen of the Night, Travis Tate, Dorset Theatre Festival

Eleanor, Mark St. Germain, Barrington Stage Company

Boca, Jessica Provenz, Barrington Stage Company

Mr. Fullerton, Anne Undeland, Great Barrington Public Theater

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play:

Peggy Pharr Wilson, Boca, Barrington Stage Company

Kathleen Carey, Good People, Theater Barn

Debra Jo Rupp, Boca, Barrington Stage Company

Randolyn Zinn, A Doll's House, Part 2, The Living Room Theatre

Tara Franklin, Tiny Beautiful Things, Chester Theatre Company

Helen Sadler, Jane Eyre, Hartford Stage

Outstanding Production of a Musical:

A Crossing: A Dance Musical, Barrington Stage Company

Man of La Mancha, Mac-Haydn Theatre

You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Theater Barn

Godspell, Berkshire Theatre Group

She Loves Me, Mac-Haydn Theatre

Outstanding Production of a Play:

Chester Bailey by Joseph Dougherty, Barrington Stage Company

Laughing Wild, by Christopher Durang, Dorset Theater Festival

Death Tax, by Lucas Hnath, Acting Class with Patrick White

The Niceties by Eleanor Burgess, Chester Theatre Company