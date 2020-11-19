Neave Trio Gives Livestream Concert â€“ FINDING WHAT IS LOST

The Neave Trio, Alumni Artists, Faculty Ensemblea?'ina?'Residence at the Longy School of Music of Bard College, presents Finding What is Lost, a livestream performance on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 7:30pm EST.

The trio will perform live in Edward M. Pickman Concert Hall and the stream will be available to watch online with advance registration. Registrants will receive the link to the event in the order confirmation email, and in a reminder email before the event begins. There will not be an in-person audience for this event.

Finding What is Lost pairs contemporary works by Eric Nathan and Dale Trumbore, both composed in 2018 and premiered by the Neave Trio, with Glinka's Trio pathetique (1832). In a search for lost love, he composed this trio right after the end of a relationship and wrote on the score, "The only way I know love is by the pain it causes." Though it was originally scored for clarinet, bassoon, and piano, it is commonly performed with the piano trio's instrumentation.

Eric Nathan's Missing Words V (2018), commissioned by Coretet, is the fifth piece in a series of works inspired by Ben Schott's book, Schottenfreude, a collection of newly created German words for the contemporary world. The entire piece is composed for fifteen players - flute, clarinet/bass clarinet, bassoon, horn, two trumpets, trombone, bass trombone, percussion, piano, two violins, viola, violoncello, double bass - and the work is divided into subsets for each of the five main sections. The sections may be performed together or separately, and the Neave Trio premiered Missing Words V in 2019 at the Longy School of Music.

Of the piece, Nathan says, "The German language has the capability to create new words through the combination of shorter ones and can express complex concepts in a single word for which there is no direct translation in other languages, such as Schadenfreude, DoppelgÃ¤nger, and Wanderlust. With his book, Ben Schott proposes new words missing from the English language that we can choose to adopt into our own vocabulary. In my work, I take three of Schott's words, and their various conceptual associations, as points of creative departure."

Also on the program is Dale Trumbore's Another Chance, written for and premiered by the Neave Trio in 2018. Trumbore notes, "Another Chance is a musical exploration of the creative (and composing) process: putting down an idea; obsessing over it; revising it; second-guessing and re-writing it."

About the Neave Trio: Since forming in 2010, Neave Trio - violinist Anna Williams, cellist Mikhail Veselov, and pianist Eri Nakamura - has earned enormous praise for its engaging, cutting-edge performances. WQXR explains, "'Neave' is actually a Gaelic name meaning 'bright' and 'radiant', both of which certainly apply to this trio's music making." The group's 2019 album Her Voice, on Chandos Records, was named one of the best recordings of the year by both The New York Times and BBC Radio 3. The Boston Musical Intelligencer reports, "it is inconceivable that they will not soon be among the busiest chamber ensembles going," and "their unanimity, communication, variety of touch, and expressive sensibility rate first tier."

Neave has performed at many esteemed concert series and at festivals worldwide, including Lincoln Center's Mostly Mozart Festival, Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall, Smithsonian American Art Museum, 92nd Street Y, Rockport Chamber Music Festival, Norfolk and Norwich Chamber Music Series (United Kingdom), and the Samoylov and Rimsky Korsakow Museums' Chamber Music Series in St. Petersburg (Russia). The Trio has held residency positions at Brown University, University of Virginia, San Diego State University as the first ever Fisch/Axelrod Trio-in-Residence, and the Banff Centre (Canada), among many other institutions. Neave Trio was also in residence at the MIT School of Architecture and Design in collaboration with dancer/choreographer Richard Colton.

Neave Trio strives to champion new works by living composers and reach wider audiences through innovative concert presentations, regularly collaborating with artists of all mediums. These collaborations include D-Cell: an Exhibition & Durational Performance, conceived and directed by multi-disciplinary visual artist David Michalek; as well as performances with the Blythe Barton Dance Company; with dance collective BodySonnet; with projection designer Ryan Brady; in the interactive concert series "STEIN2.0," with composer Amanuel Zarzowski; in Klee Musings by acclaimed American composer Augusta Read Thomas, which was premiered by Neave; in the premiere of Eric Nathan's Missing Words V, sponsored by Coretet; in Leah Read's Cloud Burst for piano trio and electronics; in Dale Trumbore's Another Chance; and in a music video by filmmaker Amanda Alvarez DÃ­az of Astor Piazzolla's "OtoÃ±o PorteÃ±o."

Gramophone described Neave Trio's latest album Her Voice as, "a splendid introduction to these three pioneering female composers," and as, "sumptuously recorded ... a taut and vivid interpretation." The Guardian describes the three compositions by Amy Beach, Rebecca Clarke, and Louise Farrenc as, "distinctive and distinguished chamber works." Neave Trio's other critically acclaimed recordings include Celebrating Piazzolla (Azica Records, 2018), which features mezzo-soprano Carla Jablonski; French Moments (Chandos Records, 2018); and its debut album, American Moments (Chandos Records, 2016).

While the COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered concert halls around the world, the Neave Trio continues to find meaningful ways to perform safely. The Trio has performed virtual concerts for The Violin Channel's "Living Room Live" series, the "Notes of Hope: Music for the Frontline" series, and for Longy School of Music of Bard College's Virtual Benefit. Recent and upcoming livestream concerts include performances presented by the Asheville Chamber Music Series and the Auditorium Chamber Music Series at University of Idaho. Recent and upcoming outdoor, socially distanced concerts include performances at PS21 in Chatham, NY; the Walnut Hill School's "Summer of Art, Six Feet Apart" festival; and Newport Music Festival. For more information, visit www.neavetrio.com.

About Longy School of Music of Bard College: Longy School of Music of Bard College prepares musicians to make a difference in their world with a social imperative that is at the core of the School's curriculum. Breaking down the traditional conservatory constraints, Longy prepares our students to lead meaningful lives in music through project-based learning courses and performances alongside professional partners. Internationally recognized for its efforts to meet a changing musical landscape head-on, Longy gives its graduates the opportunity to perform professionally, teach in a variety of settings, and expand access within classical music.

Longy's innovative curriculum compels students to explore their artistry, take risks, hone their technique, and become the musician the world needs them to be. Spearheaded by world-class faculty, Longy promotes profound musical understanding and technical mastery and inspires growth of imagination, fostering an attitude of inquiry about the musician's role in the world. For more information, visit www.longy.edu.

