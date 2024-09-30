Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor to Bring THUNDERCHILD Tour to Verbalization

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mark your calendars for a night of soulful grooves and electrifying blues as Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor brings his critically acclaimed THUNDERCHILD tour to Verbalization 'Poetry 4 The People' at Hibernian Hall, 184 Dudley St in Roxbury, MA, on October 9th at 7 PM. A celebrated recording artist on Poly-Groove Records, Mwalim released his latest album, THUNDERCHILD, on Bandcamp and CD in June, and it has already taken the soul and blues scenes by storm. The album has been heralded by Spin Cycle Magazine as a twelve-song masterpiece, ; blending soul and blues, with undertones of funk, Caribbean, and punk rock. Designed for a diverse array of venues -from libraries and coffee houses to bars and festivals- this approximately 80-minute performance is a mesmerizing journey of music and storytelling. Mwalim's As a multi-award-winning artist and Mashpee Wampanoag elder, Mwalim infuses THUNDERCHILD with musical history and innovation.

Having toured extensively across Massachusetts, Virginia, Washington DC, Maryland, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Vermont, Mwalim is set to take his show to Montreal, Maine, and New York City in the coming months. His powerful performances have made THUNDERCHILD a must-see live experience, blending soulful melodies with dynamic blues rhythms.

Hosted by the legendary spoken word artist Vernon "VCR" Robinson, Verbalization is the longest-running spoken word series in Boston's history. The evening promises to be an unforgettable fusion of poetry, soul, and blues. Mwalim, a 3-time winner of the "Best Male Jazz Artist" award from the New England Urban Music Awards, a multi-top nominee in the Native American Music Awards, and a 2-time winner of the Silver Arrow music award for excellence in music, is known for his magnetic stage presence and masterful storytelling.

Doors open at 6:45 PM, so come early to secure your spot for a night of unforgettable music and poetry. For more on Mwalim, visit his Linktree at linktr.ee/daphunkeeprofessor.

